Bialkowski Announces Retirement
Thursday, 29th Aug 2024 12:31
Former Blues keeper Bartosz Bialkowski has announced his retirement, aged 37.
The once-capped Polish international left Millwall at the end of last season and has opted to hang up his gloves.
“I rejected various options and decided that I was feeling good where I am now, that is, Spain, with my family. Something is over. At the moment I can say that I am finishing,” he told Kanałem Sportowym.
“I could play another year or two because I feel good physically. However, such burnout, fatigue with football.”
Bialkowski initially joined Town on loan from Southampton in March 2009 but failed to make a senior appearance during that spell, although the Blues were keen to sign him on a permanent basis that summer.
But it took until July 2014 for him to return on a permanent basis from Notts County, where he had spent an impressive two seasons.
The 6ft 4in tall keeper quickly established himself as Town’s number one and went on to make 177 starts and one sub appearance for the club before departing for Millwall, initially on loan, in the summer of 2019.
While with the Blues Bialkowski became the first player to win three successive Town Player of the Year awards, from 2016 until 2018.
While at Portman Road, he won his single Poland cap and was in the squad for the World Cup in 2018 but without making it onto the field.
He was in goal for Mick McCarthy’s Blues as they made the play-offs in 2014/15.
Photo: Action Images
