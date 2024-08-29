Trio in Ireland Squad
Thursday, 29th Aug 2024 12:40
Summer signings Sammie Szmodics, Dara O’Shea and Chiedozie Ogbene have been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for their September Nations League internationals.
Ireland host England at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday 7th September, then take on Greece at the same venue on the following Tuesday.
Szmodics has previously won four full caps, while O’Shea has picked up 26 and Ogbene 20, scoring four goals.
Town's head of goalkeeping Rene Gilmartin will also be with the Republic of Ireland set-up during the break, although is no longer the first-team goalkeeper-coach having temporarily stepped into that position from his U21s role under interim-boss John O’Shea.
In total, the Blues now have six players who qualify for Ireland, Marcus Harness, Liam Delap and Jack Taylor in addition to Szmodics, O'Shea and Ogbene.
Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble
