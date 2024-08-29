Trio in Ireland Squad

Thursday, 29th Aug 2024 12:40 Summer signings Sammie Szmodics, Dara O’Shea and Chiedozie Ogbene have been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for their September Nations League internationals. Ireland host England at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday 7th September, then take on Greece at the same venue on the following Tuesday. Szmodics has previously won four full caps, while O’Shea has picked up 26 and Ogbene 20, scoring four goals. Town's head of goalkeeping Rene Gilmartin will also be with the Republic of Ireland set-up during the break, although is no longer the first-team goalkeeper-coach having temporarily stepped into that position from his U21s role under interim-boss John O’Shea. In total, the Blues now have six players who qualify for Ireland, Marcus Harness, Liam Delap and Jack Taylor in addition to Szmodics, O'Shea and Ogbene.

Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble



E_I_E_I_E_I_O added 12:48 - Aug 29

Seems strange Robinson of Cardiff and Troy Parrott get in ahead of Delap. 0

Kickingblock added 13:18 - Aug 29

So much for the training and bonding opportunity 0

Kickingblock added 13:19 - Aug 29

But congratulations are in order. 0

JewellintheTown added 13:48 - Aug 29

Congrats. Assuming they all play but don't come back injured, this will be a confidence and training boost playing with quality players against against strong opposition.

I'm sure some will still find a reason to moan though. 0

