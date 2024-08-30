Boro's Latte Lath Linked
Friday, 30th Aug 2024 11:42
Town are eyeing Middlesbrough’s Emmanuel Latte Lath as they look to add to their strikers before tonight’s 11pm deadline.
The Blues are on the lookout for another frontman following the collapse of the move for Chelsea’s Armando Broja yesterday.
According to the Daily Mail, 25-year-old Latte Lath, who scored 18 goals for Boro last season, is viewed as an alternative to Broja.
We understand there is some interest but that the matter has currently only gone as far as the enquiry stage.
The twice-capped Ivorian international made his first senior appearances for Italian side Atalanta and while with La Dea spent spells on loan at Pescara, Pistoiese, Carrarese, Imolese, Pianese, Pro Patria, SPAL and St Gallen in Switzerland before joining Boro in the summer of 2023 and signing a four-year deal.
The Teessiders are managed by Town boss Kieran McKenna’s close friend and former Manchester United colleague Michael Carrick.
Photo: Trevor Wilkinson | MI News/NurPhoto
|
