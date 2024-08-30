Boro's Latte Lath Linked

Friday, 30th Aug 2024 11:42 Town are eyeing Middlesbrough’s Emmanuel Latte Lath as they look to add to their strikers before tonight’s 11pm deadline. The Blues are on the lookout for another frontman following the collapse of the move for Chelsea’s Armando Broja yesterday. According to the Daily Mail, 25-year-old Latte Lath, who scored 18 goals for Boro last season, is viewed as an alternative to Broja. We understand there is some interest but that the matter has currently only gone as far as the enquiry stage. The twice-capped Ivorian international made his first senior appearances for Italian side Atalanta and while with La Dea spent spells on loan at Pescara, Pistoiese, Carrarese, Imolese, Pianese, Pro Patria, SPAL and St Gallen in Switzerland before joining Boro in the summer of 2023 and signing a four-year deal. The Teessiders are managed by Town boss Kieran McKenna’s close friend and former Manchester United colleague Michael Carrick.

Photo: Trevor Wilkinson | MI News/NurPhoto



Generic added 11:46 - Aug 30

Yes please 9

MickMillsTash added 11:47 - Aug 30

Good against us in the 1-1 draw late last year

Good away from home until Carrick changed things in the second half



Apart from KP we're buying a lot of potential - lets hope McKenna's magic wand is working and he gets the squad to gel URGENT ASAP



Whatever happen Portman Road needs to be a cauldron tomorrow - if in doubt - shout! 3

Bugledog added 11:50 - Aug 30

Another Championship all stars raid! He's a v.good player 0

legoman added 11:50 - Aug 30

Shame we wont have many new players available to gel during the international break. 1

BlueFinn added 11:51 - Aug 30

Now this man would be a revelation. Yes please. 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 11:53 - Aug 30

MickMillsTash: "If in doubt, shout!" I like it! Let's put any moaning aside and make PR a cauldron tomorrow, as you suggest. 2

gkroon89 added 12:02 - Aug 30

I striker with top league level would be better. 1

VanDusen added 12:02 - Aug 30

Way more excited about this than Broja... 7

bobble added 12:04 - Aug 30

If I has foolishly signed up to a 4 year deal at Boro I would play for free in Suffolk.. 0

Saxonblue74 added 12:07 - Aug 30

He crossed my mind some time ago, particularly with the Carrick connection. Quality whenever I've watched him. 1

Blue_In_Boston added 12:08 - Aug 30

Looks a handful on the two or three occasions I have seen him. Repeating what others have said, more appealing than Broja. 0

Monarch_Blue added 12:09 - Aug 30

From what I understand this deal will only happen if Boro can persuade the Foxes to part with Tom Carroll! Cut out the middle man and get Carroll on board as I reckon he's someone who will slot in to our system perfectly! -1

rdibble added 12:10 - Aug 30

Yes please young quick quality 0

ImAbeliever added 12:10 - Aug 30

‘tomorrow - if in doubt - shout’ , love that. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 12:12 - Aug 30

Really rate the lad but would be a change of striker type, from the big hold-up merchants that bring others in like Hirst, Delap and (e.g.) Eduoard. Would normally be worried we are clutching at straws but am confident we don't work that way anyone so am trusting the process regardless of who we bring in. 0

midastouch added 12:16 - Aug 30

Some nice all-round goals, looks promising.

0

hyperbrit added 12:25 - Aug 30

sadly based on results Hirst,Broadhead and Burns are sicknotes and may only be used as impact players this season. The injury to Hirst at a critical time last season almost cost us promotion and ,were it not for Moore ,would have. To compare the Premiership of today with when we lasr went up is ludicrous. Look at City now and City then to see the difference.Ready for all the down votes now lol. 3

Dino_F added 12:25 - Aug 30

Monarch_Blue I think it's Tom Cannon, but agreed he would also be a good option. 0

Tommy_ITFC added 12:26 - Aug 30

Yes please 0

victorysquad added 12:29 - Aug 30

This guy is too good for the Championship, sign him up 0

VanDusen added 12:34 - Aug 30

@Dino F - Yes, I'd be surprised if Middlesbrough wanted to replace a 20 goal minimum striker with a veteran dogged midfielder from MK Dons who could only make the fringes of our League One team... ;o) 0

Fat_Boy_Tim added 12:36 - Aug 30

Hyperbrit- don’t label people as ‘sicknotes’, that has lots of connotations. It implies that they don’t want to play or are for some reason feigning injury. They want to play and have picked up on or two injuries along the way. Luongo was labelled ‘sicknote’ by ignorant fans before he came to us. 2

joyousblue added 12:53 - Aug 30

While im happy with the incoming im worried about the outgoing if my maths are correct midday on the last transferday we have a squad of 30 , if we sign a striker that will be 6 i can either see town paying up the contracts of some or loan but right now nothing ,im sure they have this under control if not thats 6 players being paid but unsble to play 1

cressi added 13:00 - Aug 30

Sick note may be a unfair term But there are players at all clubs who seem unable to play 30 games a season regularly. Injuries can get anyone but we definitely require a striker fit to go Not in seven weeks. 0

algarvefan added 13:01 - Aug 30

He looks the business as seems to suit our style, I hope we can get this done in time, with George possibly moving the other way. 0

