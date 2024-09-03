New Burley Book Now Available For Pre-Order From TWTD

Tuesday, 3rd Sep 2024 16:29 A new book, All to Play For, celebrating the Town management career of Blues legend George Burley is now available for pre-order. With a combined total of 913 matches as player and manager, Burley has been involved in more matches than anyone else in Ipswich Town’s proud history. In All to Play For, the former Scotland international full-back and manager provides comprehensive insight on his time in charge of the club he loves so much. Burley discusses how it felt to be a player under the legendary Sir Bobby Robson and provides fresh analysis on his eventful eight-year reign as manager, including his thoughts on all the main players and memorable matches from his time in charge at Portman Road. In addition, there are interviews with 20 of those who played under him between the years of 1994 – 2002. A period which culminated in promotion at Wembley in 2000 and then finishing fifth in the Premier League the following season. Burley’s wife Jill is also among those interviewed along with former chairman David Sheepshanks, journalists who covered his team, while there’s a stats section, a look back at club’s commercial activity and George selects his dream team from the 101 players who wore the Blue shirt under his management. The book comes in two editions. The standard edition, a high-quality, hardback book consisting of 240 full colour pages packed with evocative images and behind the scenes insight, costs £35. And the collector’s edition, costing £50, limited to 913 copies, representing the number of Town games Burley was involved in as a player and manager. Individually numbered, each copy comes with a high-quality clothbound sleeve, a certificate hand-signed by Burley and a bookmark, making it a truly exclusive piece of ITFC memorabilia. To purchase the book from TWTD, please go to our shop. The aim is to dispatch all pre-orders before the end of November 2024, guaranteeing delivery in time for Christmas. Please note that TWTD is only selling copies to those in the UK. If purchasing from abroad please contact us.

