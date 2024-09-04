Hutchinson Out of England U21s

Wednesday, 4th Sep 2024 20:08 Blues forward Omari Hutchinson has returned to Town from the England U21s squad for medical assessment. The 20-year-old, who has previously won full caps with Jamaica, was named in the England U21s squad for the first time alongside teammate Liam Delap, who has won five U21s caps, scoring one goal. However, the FA has revealed the former Chelsea man and a number of other players have now returned to their clubs. “Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Jaden Philogene (Aston Villa) and Sam Tickle (Wigan Athletic) initially reported to St George’s Park earlier this week but have now returned to their clubs for further medical assessment,” a statement reads. The England youngsters take on Northern Ireland in an U21s European Championshp qualifier in Ballymena on Friday, then face Austria in a friendly at Kenilworth Road next Monday.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



MattinLondon added 20:14 - Sep 4

Not sure Sam Tickle’s injury will be a laughing matter for his club.



Apologies. 4

warfarinman69 added 20:17 - Sep 4

Hope it's nothing serious 1

MaySixth added 20:56 - Sep 4

Our injury luck will get us relegated -1

bluejacko added 21:21 - Sep 4

Bollards I am going to the game basically to see him and Delap play! 0

Facefacts added 21:32 - Sep 4

How can 4 players have picked up injuries with England? Can't get my head around that at all. We should be told what happened? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments