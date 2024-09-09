Burns Signs New Deal

Monday, 9th Sep 2024 16:08 Blues wideman Wes Burns has signed a new two-year deal, tying him to the club until the summer of 2026. The 29-year-old, the first signing of the Gamechanger 20 Ltd era in the summer of 2021, has been a big part of Town’s success over the last few seasons. “This has been an amazing club for me” Burns told the club website. “I’ve enjoyed my time here both as a person and as a player. “When I signed three years ago I probably didn’t expect us to be where we are today, but it’s been an incredible journey. “This is one of the best groups I could ever wish to work with. There is a real togetherness here and I am delighted to have signed a new deal.” Burns suffered a hamstring injury on his Premier League debut on the opening day of the season against Liverpool but is close to a return to action. In total, the Wales international has made 110 starts and 17 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring 28 goals.

Photo: Matchday Images



north_stand77 added 16:11 - Sep 9

Great news, another good decision! 8

RobsonWark added 16:17 - Sep 9

One of our best players over the past 2 seasons. 4

PortmanTerrorist added 16:25 - Sep 9

Remember when he tore us apart and we were stunned to bring him in.....only to find he was so inconsistent. An d then came McKenna and Wes has been pivotal to our success since and scoring in BOTH our promotion matches locks him in as a legend in waiting. Great deal for Club and player.....look forward to Wes tearing apart a few Prem defences yet this season ! 1

JPR77 added 16:33 - Sep 9

Totally agree @RobsonWark. I thought he was awesome last season and we really missed him when out injured, seems to be a huge character too, the videos of him celebrating promotion always put a smile on my face. Glad he’s with us for a few seasons more. 1

HALLSJ added 16:37 - Sep 9

Excellent news, well deserved 1

NabilAbidallah added 16:38 - Sep 9

since no one else has I'm going for it........Wes Burns Burns will tear you apart again 1

Robert_Garrett added 16:49 - Sep 9

We are only half the power witout Burnsie in the team .- he makes all the difference between succes and failure - get well soon ! 0

Linkboy13 added 17:01 - Sep 9

Not only is he an attacking threat we never look the same defensively on the right side when he's not there. 1

Suffolkboy added 17:10 - Sep 9

This is excellent news; and it demonstrates ITFC not only value him but believe this injury jinx will be overcome .

As others say , he has matured and developed so much ,offering real problems to opponent's and always contributing to our united team effort .

Very good news !

COYB 0

Cakeman added 17:23 - Sep 9

Excellent news. 0

