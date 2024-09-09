Burns Signs New Deal
Monday, 9th Sep 2024 16:08
Blues wideman Wes Burns has signed a new two-year deal, tying him to the club until the summer of 2026.
The 29-year-old, the first signing of the Gamechanger 20 Ltd era in the summer of 2021, has been a big part of Town’s success over the last few seasons.
“This has been an amazing club for me” Burns told the club website. “I’ve enjoyed my time here both as a person and as a player.
“When I signed three years ago I probably didn’t expect us to be where we are today, but it’s been an incredible journey.
“This is one of the best groups I could ever wish to work with. There is a real togetherness here and I am delighted to have signed a new deal.”
Burns suffered a hamstring injury on his Premier League debut on the opening day of the season against Liverpool but is close to a return to action.
In total, the Wales international has made 110 starts and 17 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring 28 goals.
