McKenna: We Used the Time Really Well

Thursday, 12th Sep 2024 16:52 Town boss Kieran McKenna says the international break was used to help integrate the new signings into the squad, despite 10 senior players being away on international duty. While the likes of Dara O’Shea, Chiedozie Ogbene and Sammie Smodzics were away with the Republic of Ireland, Jens Cajuste with Sweden, Aro Muric with Kosovo, although not for the full period as it turned out, and Liam Delap with the England U21s, McKenna did at least have the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Jack Clarke at Playford Road. “Of course, you would like to have had more of the group around, especially probably the most important [to spend] time [with] at the moment and relationships to build are those with the players that we've brought in more recently. So we used the time really well,” he said. “But maybe it was most beneficial to have the time with Jack Clarke and Kalvin, who joined us later on in the transfer window. And we would have liked to have had the same with the likes of Dara O'Shea and Ogbene and the other boys who came in late. “But at the same time, it's always the boys here are fantastic to work with. And every time you get a chance to train or spend some time on the training pitch, it's always enjoyable and always beneficial. “We've worked hard with the new players and the players who are here. And I think they'll have benefited from the work and from the bit of rest as well. And we're all looking forward to what we've got coming up.” Is it difficult to prepare for the weekend match with so many members of the squad absent? “You can't really start your game preparation until today, really,” he reflected. “In our case, we had everyone back in today, so it was the first time that we were able to address the whole group to speak about the game coming up. “And even then, there are a lot of players still in recovery, so it's not a full training session. So that's the reality. “We'll have one training session tomorrow and then we will travel to Brighton with the group. “But we'll prepare as well as we can. Of course, as staff, we've had plenty of time to prepare with the players who have been here. They've had time to work on their game. “And also, we've been able to tailor a few bits of training towards things that are likely to be important this weekend. But as a whole group, it's one session, a couple of meetings, and give it our best on Saturday.” McKenna says he likes to keep an eye on his players in action for their national teams: “I enjoy watching them. I enjoy watching our players when they're away, so we always try and watch our players when they're on international duty, both just in terms of pride and wanting them to do well. “But it's always a useful exercise I find because you learn a little bit more about them. You see them playing in a different set-up, under different instruction, with different teammates, maybe in different systems and different styles. That helps you learn a little bit more about your players as well. “It's always a useful exercise. I enjoyed watching all the games, I didn't manage to go to any. It's that balance in an international week of spending the time and the focus with the players here and some very important family time. “But we've watched the games of all the players in an international as always, and it's always useful.” During the break it was announced that McKenna is to be awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Suffolk. “It's very nice, and I really appreciate the gesture and the honour that I will receive,” he said. “Suffolk will always now be an important part of my life and my memories from the time that we've had here already and hopefully lots of good times to come. “It's really nice. My wife studied for a little bit longer than me and is very intelligent and managed to get her master's so maybe a little bit unfair that I'll move to the doctorate without having put as much time into the academic studies as she has. But I'll take it!”



Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Vic added 16:58 - Sep 12

What a lovely shout out to his wife. 2

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments