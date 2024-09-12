Muric: Just Lies and Things That Were Made Up

Thursday, 12th Sep 2024 20:56 Blues keeper Aro Muric has added to his earlier comments on his weekend expulsion from the Kosovo squad for rule-breaking. On Sunday, the FKK, the Kosovan FA, announced that Muric, Lille’s Edon Zhegrova and Freiburg’s Florent Muslija had been dismissed from the squad ahead of Monday’s game against Cyprus in Nicosia for breaking rules set by the federation and manager Franco Foda. It was reported that the trio had stayed out too late in a nightclubs, a claim Muric disputed. Now, speaking to Telegraki, Muric has outlined his version of events more precisely. “We had the day off on Saturday and went for food and to get some fresh air since we were always in a closed hotel. The rest was just lies and things that were made up,” he said. The matter may not rest as it is with the executive committee of the FKK, the Kosovan FA, set to discuss further action against Muric and his two teammates. Regardless of the current furore, the 25-year-old says playing for Kosovo remains important to him. “I have been a part of Kosovo for six years and will be for the rest of my life,” he added. “It doesn't matter what decision is made in the future, I play for Kosovo with all my heart and I always will when I am invited. Play for the fans who are supporting us and for what they have given us all along. “I am very grateful for these six years, so no relationship with the coaches or anyone in the federation will make me think differently. It doesn't matter what happens, I will always be there for Kosovo whenever my help is requested.” As per manager Kieran McKenna’s comments earlier today, Muric says Town have been supportive - “The reception at the club was very positive” - and is settling into life at Portman Road. “I see my transfer to Ipswich as positive,” he said. “I made the right choice, as I have wonderful people around me and I am very happy to be at this club. “My objective is to reach my best level to help the club win every game we can and to influence every minute I play for both the club and the national team.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Time for his goalkeeping abilities to do the talking!

Why would the international coach want to send home 3 players out of his squad, it doesn't make any sense to me?



I guess that's any future call ups out the window now, so he can focus on Town and the PL.

