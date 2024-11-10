Tuanzebe and Cajuste Start At Spurs
Sunday, 10th Nov 2024 13:03
Axel Tuanzebe makes a surprise return to the Blues’ XI as Town take on Spurs in their first competitive game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The DR Congo international, who last month underwent surgery due to severe cut to his hand, comes in at right-back with Ben Johnson moving to the right-sided role ahead of him.
Omari Hutchinson looks set to switch to the middle with Conor Chaplin dropping to the bench.
In Town’s only other change Jens Cajuste comes into midfield for the suspended Kalvin Phillips.
Former Tottenham pair Massimo Luongo and Jack Clarke are on the bench, along with Harry Clarke, back from suspension, with Nathan Broadhead dropping out of the 20.
Spurs name the same team which beat Aston Villa 4-1 a week ago with central defender Cristian Romero OK despite missing the 3-2 Europa League defeat away against Galatasaray on Thursday due to a toe injury.
Tottenham: Vicario, Pedro Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie; Bentancur, Sarr, Kulusevski; Johnson, Solanke, Son (c). Subs: Forster, Spence, Davies, Gray, Bissouma, Bergvall, Maddison, Werner, Lankshear.
Town: Muric, Tuanzebe, O'Shea, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Cajuste, Johnson, Hutchinson, Szmodics, Delap. Subs: Walton, H Clarke, Woolfenden, Townsend, Luongo, Burns, J Clarke, Chaplin, Hirst. Referee: Darren England (Doncaster). VAR official: John Brooks.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Tottenham Hotspur by ad_wilkin
Tottenham are one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League to watch right now. They’ve scored the second-most goals in the division and often play with an incredibly attacking front five.
An Imperfect Ten by tractorboykent
After ten games back in the Premier League, no doubt we all have our impressions of how life in the supposed Promised Land has so far panned out. Here are mine –
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
Leicester are currently the newly promoted side faring the best in the Premier League with two victories (Bournemouth and Southampton) and three draws (Everton, Crystal Palace and Tottenham) in nine Premier League games so far.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
I’ll admit, I thought Brentford would struggle following the sale of Ivan Toney but once again Thomas Frank has found a solution and for me is up there as one of the best managers in the league.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
One half of Liverpool has already visited Portman Road, now it’s the turn of the Blue half as Sean Dyche’s Everton make the trip down south.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]