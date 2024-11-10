Tuanzebe and Cajuste Start At Spurs

Sunday, 10th Nov 2024 13:03 Axel Tuanzebe makes a surprise return to the Blues’ XI as Town take on Spurs in their first competitive game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The DR Congo international, who last month underwent surgery due to severe cut to his hand, comes in at right-back with Ben Johnson moving to the right-sided role ahead of him. Omari Hutchinson looks set to switch to the middle with Conor Chaplin dropping to the bench. In Town’s only other change Jens Cajuste comes into midfield for the suspended Kalvin Phillips. Former Tottenham pair Massimo Luongo and Jack Clarke are on the bench, along with Harry Clarke, back from suspension, with Nathan Broadhead dropping out of the 20. Spurs name the same team which beat Aston Villa 4-1 a week ago with central defender Cristian Romero OK despite missing the 3-2 Europa League defeat away against Galatasaray on Thursday due to a toe injury. Tottenham: Vicario, Pedro Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie; Bentancur, Sarr, Kulusevski; Johnson, Solanke, Son (c). Subs: Forster, Spence, Davies, Gray, Bissouma, Bergvall, Maddison, Werner, Lankshear. Town: Muric, Tuanzebe, O'Shea, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Cajuste, Johnson, Hutchinson, Szmodics, Delap. Subs: Walton, H Clarke, Woolfenden, Townsend, Luongo, Burns, J Clarke, Chaplin, Hirst. Referee: Darren England (Doncaster). VAR official: John Brooks.

Photo: Matchday Images



TimmyH added 13:07 - Nov 10

Hurrah! Axel is back, boo! Hutchinson is moving into the middle again which by and large has not worked this season and feel a bit bad for Chaplin who has done okay since coming in. All the best lads! 5

Dissboyitfc added 13:10 - Nov 10

Wow that’s a surprise, didn’t see that coming, great news!

It’s not often I doubt KM but Omari doesn’t and hasn’t worked i a central position, he looked much happier out wide against Leicester. 6

dubblue added 13:10 - Nov 10

Great news about Axel, gutted for Conor! 4

Wickets added 13:13 - Nov 10

Ref Darren England! 0

Stato added 13:20 - Nov 10

Omari not found his best form while going down the middle. Real shame for Chappers but KM paid the big bucks to make these calls 1

braveblue added 13:23 - Nov 10

Three at the back? 0

NorthLondonBlue2 added 13:27 - Nov 10

Thought we’ve looked more balanced with Chaplin on the field.



Great news about Tuanzebe - he’s going to have a busy afternoon … 5

warwickblue added 13:32 - Nov 10

Trust KM. Omari will be there for a reason. 3

BobbyBell added 13:34 - Nov 10

I think Johnson wide right ahead of Tuanzebe suggests that KM is worried about the spurs left sided attack. I feel gutted for Chappers but we must trust KM. 1

Gforce added 13:37 - Nov 10

We've probably got about a 10% chance of winning this game,so we'll need a lot more luck than we're used to and an unbiased ref for a change. 0

Pessimistic added 13:38 - Nov 10

Why is Nathan Broadhead completely out of the picture for us but included again in the Wales squad? This has got me baffled. 1

Town1Inter0 added 14:05 - Nov 10

To me it looks like a way of containing and frustrating Spurs and then maybe change things around at the 70min mark if it’s still 0-0 and be more counter-attacking with fresh attack? 0

Suffolkboy added 14:07 - Nov 10

Wonderful news that AT is fit enough to be on the field again ! As to selection, then we really have no reason to doubt KM’s choices, nor his understanding of the relative strengths of any opposition ,individually or as a unit.This could be a fascinating encounter ,and let’s hope we witness a growing cohesion and understanding amongst our back four ( AM needs to become a lynch pin and dominant in his area) .

Go for it; show us all the best of the Blues - discipline,belief,energy and imagination !

COYB 0

Linkboy13 added 14:47 - Nov 10

Great news about Axel being back he's one of the few in the squad who can compete physically at Premier league level. I trust McKenna's judgement he works with the players day in day out. Broadhead has got skill at a lower level but like McKenna doubt he can perform in the more physical Premier league don't forget he was often left out of the championship team. Wales are not a good side and would struggle in the Premier league. 0

Linkboy13 added 15:12 - Nov 10

Great start boys now dig in must get players behind the ball and defend all over the pitch. When Hirst comes on unlike last week he's got to close down defenders. Tottenham have still got their trump card VAR and the referee. Ive put the brown ale's on ice for now. 0

scooby added 16:11 - Nov 10

What is going on with broadhead 0

MVBlue added 16:18 - Nov 10

I think Axel may actually be our best defending defender in the absence of Greaves. We really really missed him. 0

