Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Sunday, 10th Nov 2024 16:15 Goals from Sammie Szmodics and Liam Delap ended Town’s 8,236-day wait for a Premier League victory as the Blues beat Spurs 2-1 on manager Kieran McKenna’s first return to his old club. Szmodics’s overhead kick gave the Blues the lead in the 31st minute, then Delap added the second on 43 as Town led at half-time for the first time this season on their inaugural competitive visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Rodrigo Bentacur pulled a goal back on 69 but the Blues held on to claim a vital first win of the season and climb out of the relegation zone. Axel Tuanzebe made a surprise return to the Blues’ XI, having undergone surgery due to severe cut to his hand last month. The DR Congo international came in at right-back with Ben Johnson moving to the right-sided role ahead of him. Omari Hutchinson switched to the middle with Conor Chaplin dropping to the bench. In Town’s only other change Jens Cajuste joined skipper Sam Morsy in midfield for Kalvin Phillips, suspended following his red card last week. Former Tottenham pair Massimo Luongo and Jack Clarke were on the bench, along with Harry Clarke, back from his suspension, with Nathan Broadhead dropping out of the 20. Spurs named the same team which beat Aston Villa 4-1 a week ago with central defender Cristian Romero OK despite missing the 3-2 Europa League defeat away against Galatasaray on Thursday due to a toe injury. Town, in their pink third kit for the first time with co-designer Ed Sheeran in the stand, threatened in the second minute, Hutchinson seizing on Radu Dragosin’s hesitation to win the ball and then send in a cross which fell to Szmodics following some indecisive defending, the Irish international hitting a shot from a tight angle which home keeper Gugliemo Vicario forced behind. From the corner, Dara O’Shea flicked a header across goal from the near post which struck Dominic Solanke and flew not too far wide. Referee Darren England missed the former Bournemouth man’s touch and awarded a goal-kick. Spurs quickly started to take control the game and will feel they should have scored in the third minute when Son Heung-min looped across from the left to the near post and Brennan Johnson, son of Blues legend David, stabbed wide with some home fans already celebrating. But it was far from all Tottenham and in the eighth minute, following good work from Cajuste, a Szmodics cross from the left was turned behind in front of Ben Johnson breaking into the back of the box. From the resultant corner, Town went very close to going in front. Burgess got away from his man at the far post and headed back across goal but off the bar. Spurs broke quickly through Son, who cut the ball across the area from the left but too far in front of his teammates and Brennan Johnson eventually shot well over. On 11, as the frantic very open start continued, Solanke’s shot from inside the box was deflected over, then from the resultant flag-kick on the right, Son twisted and turned his way away from Ben Johnson on the left before hitting a strike which clipped a defender but which Aro Muric was still able to claim. It took eight minutes for the game’s next chance as the pace briefly slowed a little, Solanke hitting a shot on the turn which Muric did well to palm wide down to his left. Two minutes later, Tuanzebe was booked for kicking the ball away after Ben Johnson had conceded a free-kick. In the 26th minute, Brennan Johnson’s low cross from the right struck Leif Davis and deflected towards Muric’s left post but the keeper was able to scramble a cross to save. While the home side had been on top and had had a number of chances, but the Blues had had their moments and the better opportunities and in the 31st minute they went in front. Johnson and Cajuste exchanged passes on the right after a break involving the Swede and Liam Delap. Johnson laid it back to the on-loan Napoli man, who crossed, the ball flicking off Delap’s head as he challenged with Romaro and up into the air, and Szmodics’s overhead kick found the corner of the net. The Town support at the other end went wild, as they did the last time the teams had met when Finidi George similarly scored an overhead kick.

After a long delay while Solanke underwent treatment, Spurs went about looking for a leveller, Ben Johnson making an impressive challenge on Destiny Udogie as the Italian international burst into the box. There were claims for a penalty from the home fans but not from the players. Delap thought he’d bullied his way through on goal as the half moved into its final five minutes, however, referee England felt he had done so illegally and pulled play back as Vicario dived at his feet. There was a scare for the Blues in the 42nd minute when Muric played the ball out straight to Pape Matar Sarr midway inside the Town half in space. For a moment it appeared Spurs players were queuing up to score but somehow the Blues escaped. And from the subsequent break, they doubled their lead. Hutchinson broke forward riding challenges, finding Davis on the left, who moved it on to Szmodics, whose low cross was diverted towards his own goal by Dragusin and Delap added the final touch from a yard out, gleefully smashing his sixth goal of the season - his fifth in his last six games - into the roof of the net. The Town fans at the other end of the ground again went into raptures. The Blues saw out four minutes of injury time to lead a game at half-time for the first time since promotion, the home fans booing loudly at the whistle. As was always likely, Tottenham had seen most of the ball and chances, but aside from Johnson’s early shot wide and Solanke’s effort which was well-stopped by Solanke, the resolute Town backline, effectively a five-man defence when out of possession, having been solid and Muric handling confidently when required. Town had shown their threat on the break from the early stages with Spurs always looking vulnerable to those counter-attacks. Szmodics took his opportunity clinically, echoing Finidi’s goal in Town’s last game at White Hart Lane, and then the former Colchester man made an important contribution to the second, Delap making sure the ball was forced over the line and becoming the first Town player to score in three successive away games since Claus Thomsen in 1994. Within seconds of the restart, Delap was booked for clattering into Romero with whom he had been enjoying a physical battle all afternoon. Son struck the half’s first shot on goal in the 48th minute, cutting in from the left and hitting an effort which Muric did well to palm over. The Blues found themselves under pressure, Bentancur heading wide before the home side won a corner on the right from which they thought they had scored. Bentancur flicked the ball on and Solanke turned it home off his arm. Referee England initially awarded the goal but after a VAR review, it was quickly chalked off, the first time Town have had a ruling in their favour this season. #TOTIPS - 49' VAR OVERTURN



Solanke's goal was awarded on-field. The VAR deemed that Solanke accidentally handled the ball immediately before the goal and recommended that the goal was disallowed. — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) November 10, 2024 Town attacked for the first time since the break in the 55th minute, Davis, making his 100th start for the club, winning a corner from which Spurs broke and Solanke shot well over. The home fans booed Muric as the keeper took his time over the restart, as he had each time since the break. Three minutes later, Delap battled again with Romaro, then used his strength to turn away and lay-off to Hutchinson, who screwed his shot well wide. As the game passed the hour mark, there was a VAR check for a penalty, a cross from the right having struck Davis but Town again came out on the right side of it with the full-back appearing to be outside the box and his arm in a natural position even if the ball had struck it. Once the corner was eventually taken, Son shot not too far over from distance. On 66, Ben Johnson was booked for being one of several players to foul Sarr, who was subbed while receiving treatment. Timo Werner took over. Three minutes later, with the Blues preparing to make changes, the home side pulled a goal back. Bentancur got away from his man and powered a header into the top corner of the net at the near post. Town immediately made those changes, George Hirst and Jack Clarke replacing Delap, who had been hobbling in the preceding couple of minutes, and Szmodics. Having pulled a goal back, the Lilywhites went looking for an equaliser, Werner forcing Muric to tip over with an effort from distance on 71. Three minutes later, a Romero effort was blocked, before Brennan Johnson scraped a shot wide from the edge of the area. There was some respite for Town on 79 when Hirst received treatment following a clash with Dragusin. The striker was OK to continue and in the 84th minute the Blues won a corner from which the home side broke, Werner blazing over from the edge of the box, much to the delight of the travelling Town support. Spurs switched goalscorer Bentancur and Brennan Johnson for Yves Bissouma and James Maddison for the final scheduled six minutes with the Blues seeing more of the ball and playing more of the game in the Tottenham half, Clarke seeing an effort blocked after Hutchinson had kept the ball for what seemed like an age without finding the space to shoot. The fourth official indicated eight additional minutes, the Blues swapping the excellent Cajuste, who looked to have picked up a niggle earlier in the half, for ex-Spur Luongo. Two minutes later, Davis was booked for a foul on Kulusevski right in front of the dugouts. Two minutes from the end of added on time, Muric made a big save, the ball running loose to Solanke on the right of the box and the Kosovan keeper standing up and saving with his heel and Burgess heading away to Clarke, who was fouled to take the pressure off. Town successfully saw out a free-kick harshly awarded against Davis and there was time forHutchinson to get booked for encroaching, then Burgess, who along with O’Shea had been superb at the back, to head away for the umpteenth time before referee England blew the final whistle, Hirst receiving a painful elbow to the back of the head from Dragusin in the dying seconds and requiring lengthy treatment. The Blues’ staff on the bench joining one another in a group hug on the touchline as the fans roared over in the far corner. Having got their noses in front in the first half, Town battled their way to their first Premier League victory since beating Middlesbrough 1-0 in April 2002, a run of 12 matches over 8,236 days, weathering a Spurs storm for long spells. By the end, the Blues had seen off the worst of it with the home side perhaps tiring following their European exploits on Thursday. There were notable performances throughout the team, from Cajuste and Morsy in midfield to the entire backline and Muric, who had probably his most solid game for the club. The standout, however, was Hutchinson, whose tireless intelligent running in the second half gave the backline some respite, taking the ball forward, winning fouls and also creating one or two opportunities. The first win of the season - Town’s third 2-1 victory over Spurs in successive games in the Premier League and their fourth in total - is a significant monkey off the collective back as we go into the third international break of the season. The Blues’ win at White Hart Lane in December 2021, which ended a 15-game Premier League winless run, was the start of a streak of seven wins in eight which took them to 12th. McKenna will hope that history repeats itself in the weeks to come. The result sees the Blues move out of the relegation zone up to 17th a point ahead of Crystal Palace with McKenna’s other former club Manchester United at Portman Road in a fortnight. Tottenham: Vicario, Pedro Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie, Bentancur (Bissouma 84), Sarr (Werner 66), Kulusevski, Johnson (Maddison 84), Solanke, Son (c). Unused: Forster, Spence, Davies, Gray, Bergvall, Lankshear. Town: Muric, Tuanzebe, O'Shea, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Cajuste (Luongo 92), Johnson, Hutchinson, Szmodics (J Clarke 71), Delap (Hirst 71). Unused: Walton, H Clarke, Woolfenden, Townsend, Burns, Chaplin. Referee: Darren England (Doncaster). VAR official: John Brooks. Att: 61,505.

Photo: Matchday Images



midastouch added 16:15 - Nov 10

OMG, that 2nd half aged me 10 years, but it was well worth it in the end!

What a massive win just before the international break. I would have snapped their hand off for a draw before a ball was kicked, so 3 points is pure dreamland. Four consecutive wins vs Spurs, can we play them every week?! COYB!!! 29

Carberry added 16:17 - Nov 10

Let's wear pink every week! 15

hello66 added 16:18 - Nov 10

After a long stretch of five draws, we knew we had the quality to turn things around—and now, our season truly begins here at Portman Road! Let’s keep the momentum going, back the team, and make this season one to remember.!! 21

Help added 16:19 - Nov 10

fantastic result and performance from the boys 14

smithlarr added 16:19 - Nov 10

Lads, it's Tottenham. 3

Barty added 16:20 - Nov 10

Fantastic display and result. Should kick start the season nicely. We'll done all. COYB. 10

Stato added 16:21 - Nov 10

Delap is the real deal 23

MVBlue added 16:21 - Nov 10

We got a VAR decision?? Well done all players. I think Kalvin may be left out again, these boys did one hell of a good job. And welcome back Tunzebe! I will buy you a dishwasher myself the team really missed you!!!! 32

jayceee added 16:22 - Nov 10

For those that don't like pink, I'd imagine the only thing worse than losing a match wearing all pink - might be losing a match to a team wearing all pink. For me, pink is the new blue - for now! 7

ImAbeliever added 16:23 - Nov 10

That was a joy to watch. 7

SoCalTownFan added 16:23 - Nov 10

One in the eye for the black chickens! 1

ChingShady added 16:23 - Nov 10

Fantastic performance, we rode our luck at times and I must be honest, we were handed far too many soft falling over fouls, our boys knew they just had to go down to win freekicks but that isn't our fault.



Muric stepped up when needed and FINALLY! KICKED LONG WHEN we were evidently under pressure, whether that was Kieran telling him or just his instinct, just happy to see it. I of course want us to play out from the back but there needs to be an option to just go long if we're under the cosh.



Keep supporting them through thick and thin! Like I said last week, football can change in a flash. COYB! 8

Broadbent23 added 16:23 - Nov 10

Brilliant effort by the boys today. It goes to show we can weather a storm and VAR can work for us. We can survive with this determination and the sorcerer's apprentice returning to Spurs. Well done. COYB. The next scalp are the Reds.

8

Gforce added 16:24 - Nov 10

Bl@@dy fantastic result,I certainly did not expect that.

Morsy and cajuste were awesome, but Delap probably man of the match.

That's the two points back,which we were robbed of last week,plus a bonus point on top !!

Meanwhile the budgies are losing at home to Bristol City, we are winning in front of 61000 fans,absolutely amazing.

Now let's give Amorim & co ,a premier league debut he'll never forget ! 17

Grumpyoldgit added 16:24 - Nov 10

PINK ARMY 14

ImAbeliever added 16:24 - Nov 10

Jaycee, what will Pinkboy make of it I wonder? 5

Saxonblue added 16:24 - Nov 10

Brilliant from the lads today - we have deserved this for the past couple of results but at last no losing out to 50/50 calls. Great confidence boost going into the break - bring on United!! 6

Saxonblue added 16:24 - Nov 10

martin587 added 16:25 - Nov 10

Outstanding performance from all the lads.Liked the set up today and it worked well.Fantastic support once again.For me Omari outstanding with his tireless running and defending top notch.Well done now bring on Man Utd. 12

Bluebacker added 16:25 - Nov 10

What an amazing performance to a man and a real boost going into the international break. So pleased for the players, we know how hard they work. Our first win in the Premier League for 22 years!! 11

ChingShady added 16:26 - Nov 10

Also maybe a little under the radar, I thought Cajuste had a tidy game. He might be a hidden gem with a bit of time. Very tidy performance indeed and uses that body well to open space for himself. Promising! 16

SickParrot added 16:26 - Nov 10

I had a feeling we would win today but It was still a nerve wracking 10 minutes of added time. A bery important win,which should be a big confidence boost. Bring on Man Utd!

I wonder if the pundits on Match of the Day 2 will have anything good to day about us. 10

johnwarksshorts added 16:27 - Nov 10

As soon as that VAR decision went our way I thought we'd get the win. Great all round team performance. Nice to have Axel back. COYB. 8

StringerBell added 16:28 - Nov 10

Tactically superb by McK today - was initially perplexed by Johnson AND Tuanzebe but he knows exactly what we need. What a performance, the fixture is pink. 10

Esseeja added 16:28 - Nov 10

We will stay up this season. We are more than able to.

Muric is a good keeper, I will continue to defend this man. His #1 job, ESPECIALLY in the Premier League, is to stop the shots. His one-on-one saving ability is so much better than I thought it was. 5

