Hirst Reveals Damage Inflicted By Late Dragusin Challenge

Monday, 11th Nov 2024 14:09 Blues striker George Hirst has revealed the extent of the facial injury he suffered in the closing moments of yesterday’s 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur. While his teammates celebrated at the final whistle, Hirst had been left on the ground in obvious pain by a wild Radu Dragusin aerial challenge - which might well have led to a VAR red card review had it happened earlier - and underwent lengthy treatment. The frontman, who had come off the bench in the 70th minute, had earlier required attention for a knee problem after battling with the Romanian international defender. Afterwards, manager Kieran McKenna said: “He seems OK, he’s got a big bandage on his head, he’s in good spirits. He had a knock on his knee as well, which I’m sure they’ll check out but he seems to be moving pretty well.” Hirst revealed the extent of the damage to his left eye on Instagram this morning.

Photo: Matchday Images



Facefacts added 14:13 - Nov 11

Violent conduct - red card. 23

danchances22 added 14:18 - Nov 11

Regardless if during the game or not, surely the FA / premier league need to look into this and take action. 17

benfromkent added 14:18 - Nov 11

Ouch... hope it heals up George, looks like it needs a few stitches. Can they retrospectively look at the incident, seems like he went in elbow first? Pretty sure I saw Liam Delap had a massive gash across his knee too. 3

Bluedocker added 14:25 - Nov 11

Ref should have could have gave him a straight red after final whistle... 13

FromIpswichToPhoenix added 14:32 - Nov 11

There needs to be a retroactive card on this. That always a rough tackle. 13

Ryorry added 14:33 - Nov 11

That's horrendous. GWS George - and I love your dog!! 3

wischip added 14:48 - Nov 11

Ouch!

Didn't Morsy get a retrospective punishment in our League 1 days. Was it Fleetwood or Accrington ? And that wasn't even VAR, wasn't it a manager or director going on about it on Twitter ? 8

PortmanTerrorist added 14:49 - Nov 11

Great time for Intl break and few days off for George to heal and a few others to recover too after the efforts of yesterday. Think some have worked out the level of effort that is going to be required now to replicate that result.....next time we give Man Utd a bloody eye, sorry nose too ! COYB and get well soon George 6

Bramidan added 14:55 - Nov 11

The defender does seem to lead with his elbow.

I’d be surprised if any retrospective action will be taken, after all it’s only an ITFC player.

Can you imagine the coverage if it was a Man City player got a whack. 12

Epiphone added 15:11 - Nov 11

I think both him and Delap are hard as nails,keep smiling big guy! 8

dyersdream added 15:57 - Nov 11

Should be banned 5

62WasBest added 16:06 - Nov 11

Clear assault. Anywhere else in a public place he'd be on a charge. He certainly led with his arm. 7

johnwarksshorts added 16:52 - Nov 11

Looks like fef had a good view of it. Nasty challenge, deserving of at least a yellow card. 1

LimerickTractorBoy added 17:30 - Nov 11

Nasty challenge for sure but George is still smiling, we should forget about it and let the FA intervene if they see fit. -2

ArnieM added 18:01 - Nov 11

Red card all day long, so come on you authorities, bloody sort it. 5

Bert added 18:04 - Nov 11

That's a really nasty open cut. Just shows how hard our boys battle for everything. 3

SpiritOfJohn added 19:11 - Nov 11

I notice that we picked up another 5 yellow cards yesterday, and I'm sure that none of them were for challenges as dangerous as that one. 9

howsey51 added 02:54 - Nov 12

Liam Delap is such a big unit and uses his strength well, but George is so slight in his build, how he is so strong and acts as such a good front man holding up the play is amazing. 0

BrockleyBlue78 added 07:41 - Nov 12

Watching Town in Five and it looked like the challenge that caused this happened before the final whistle. Though hard to see how bad the challenge is from that angle. Would hope we request a review of the challenge if one isn’t forthcoming. VAR can intervene for missed red card offences?! 0

poet added 10:47 - Nov 12

Few stitches required there I think. Here’s to a speedy recovery Hirsty. He should have been sent off. 0

Lightningboy added 11:33 - Nov 12

Should be a retrospective Red - But As we've seen from the daft Coote video yesterday - this lot aren't to be trusted - on the pitch and off it.



0

