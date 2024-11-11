Hirst Reveals Damage Inflicted By Late Dragusin Challenge
Monday, 11th Nov 2024 14:09
Blues striker George Hirst has revealed the extent of the facial injury he suffered in the closing moments of yesterday’s 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur.
While his teammates celebrated at the final whistle, Hirst had been left on the ground in obvious pain by a wild Radu Dragusin aerial challenge - which might well have led to a VAR red card review had it happened earlier - and underwent lengthy treatment.
The frontman, who had come off the bench in the 70th minute, had earlier required attention for a knee problem after battling with the Romanian international defender.
Afterwards, manager Kieran McKenna said: “He seems OK, he’s got a big bandage on his head, he’s in good spirits. He had a knock on his knee as well, which I’m sure they’ll check out but he seems to be moving pretty well.”
Hirst revealed the extent of the damage to his left eye on Instagram this morning.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Tottenham Hotspur by ad_wilkin
Tottenham are one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League to watch right now. They’ve scored the second-most goals in the division and often play with an incredibly attacking front five.
An Imperfect Ten by tractorboykent
After ten games back in the Premier League, no doubt we all have our impressions of how life in the supposed Promised Land has so far panned out. Here are mine –
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
Leicester are currently the newly promoted side faring the best in the Premier League with two victories (Bournemouth and Southampton) and three draws (Everton, Crystal Palace and Tottenham) in nine Premier League games so far.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
I’ll admit, I thought Brentford would struggle following the sale of Ivan Toney but once again Thomas Frank has found a solution and for me is up there as one of the best managers in the league.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
One half of Liverpool has already visited Portman Road, now it’s the turn of the Blue half as Sean Dyche’s Everton make the trip down south.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]