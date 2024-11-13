Town Apply For Training Ground Planning Permission

Wednesday, 13th Nov 2024 17:42 Town have submitted a full planning application for the redevelopment of their Playford Road training ground. A rebuild of the training ground has long been earmarked as the next big project following the work to the stadium which took place in the summer after promotion to the Premier League and the renovation of the pitch which took place in the previous close season. Chairman and CEO Mark Ashton recently revealed that the work would cost from £20-£30 million. A statement on the club site reads: The redevelopment of the Playford Road site includes the creation of a state-of-the-art first-team building along with a refurbished and extended building for our academy and women’s teams. “The number of pitches at the training centre (13) will remain the same once the redevelopment has been completed. New areas will include extra staff facilities, a hydrotherapy centre, and modernised gym, rehabilitation and performance locations. “A new clear point of entry will also be open for all players, staff and visitors, with extra dining space and parking. “Work on the project is set to start in 2025, with completion the following year, ahead of the 2026/27 season. “The current main building at the training ground will be developed and refurbished to then be used by the academy and women’s teams on a permanent basis. “Local residents recently attended a neighbourhood engagement session with key club stakeholders and the project team to discuss the plans in greater detail. Feedback received has been considered in the plans submitted.”

Photo: ITFC



Suffolkboy added 17:53 - Nov 13

Wow ! What a transformation from the ‘old’ Fison’s sports ground ,and a vision to match all which has been so far accomplished at Portman Rd.

Terrific progress from a go- ahead Management ,Board and Owners !

COYB 3

