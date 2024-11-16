Promotion! - A Graphical Journey Through Town’s 2023/24 Championship Season

Saturday, 16th Nov 2024 14:26

The TWTV team are joined by graphic designer Marcus Parrott to relive the glorious 2023/24 season which saw the Blues promoted back into the Premier League after a 22-year absence.

Marcus talks about the ideas behind his illustrations which were collected in Story of the Season, a now sold-out record of a magical year in Town’s history.

With contributions from TWTD Forum posters and the Blue Monday team, each game is brought to life with unique graphics, a journey that continues on into the Premier League. And look out for some easter eggs!

With special thanks to Leeds Arts University students:

Edited by - Gil Hodgson

Additional Graphics - Bryn Cooper

