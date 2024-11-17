Town Women Beat Oxford to Hit Top of Table
Sunday, 17th Nov 2024 16:29
Ipswich Town Women hit the top of the FAWNL Southern Premier Division after coming from behind twice to defeat Oxford United 4-2 at the Martello Ground, Felixstowe.
The Blues’ victory and Hashtag United’s 2-0 defeat at Watford mean Town climb above the Essex side into top spot on goal difference.
Town have two games in hand on both Hashtag, who they travel to face in their next two fixtures, next Sunday in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup, and Oxford, who remain in third.
The U’s took the lead for the first time in the 16th minute via former Blues forward Zoe Barratt.
Town levelled on 24 through Shauna Guyatt from Maisy Barker’s cut-back only for the visitors to go back in front only two minutes later through skipper Leah Burridge.
But the Oxford lead was again short-lived with the Blues equalising a further two minutes later via a stunning Lucy O’Brien strike from distance (pictured).
It remained 2-2 at half-time and it took Town until the 74th minute to take the lead for the first time, captain Maria Boswell sweeping a low near-post corner into the net.
And the Blues sealed the three points which take them to the top, as well as a double over Oxford, who they beat 3-0 away on the opening day, three minutes into injury time when sub Ella Rutherford played in O’Brien for her second of the match.
Town: Negri, Mitchell, Boswell (c), Wearing, Barker, Robertson, Fleming, Peskett (Hughes 93), Guyatt (Rutherford 78), O’Brien, Thomas. Unused: Hartley, Garrad, King, Bryant, Fisher. Att: 971.
Photo: Matchday Images
