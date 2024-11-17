Szmodics and O'Shea's Ireland Defeated at Wembley

Sunday, 17th Nov 2024 19:10 Blues duo Sammie Szmodics and Dara O’Shea started for the Republic of Ireland as they were beaten 5-0 in a final Nations League game of two halves against England at Wembley. Ireland had impressed in the first period, preventing the Three Lions from managing a single shot on target. However, the game changed in the 51st minute when Celtic’s Liam Scales was dismissed for a second bookable offence having brought down Jude Bellingham inside the box. Harry Kane dispatched the penalty and England scored twice more within five minutes - via Anthony Gordon and Conor Gallagher - to all but seal the victory. Jarrod Bowen and Taylor Harwood-Bellis added the fourth and fifth. Szmodics, who was winning his 10th full cap, suffered what initially looked to be a serious injury in the first half but the problem was ultimately revealed to be a cut and the 29-year-old was able to carry on until the 86th minute. O’Shea, who was winning his 32nd full international cap, played the full 90 minutes at right-back and picked up a late yellow card. The result had little impact on Ireland, who were destined to finish third in the group however the game ended, while England confirmed top spot.

Photo: Gareth Evans/News Images/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



MickMillsTash added 19:36 - Nov 17

This is possibly the best Ireland team for 8 years, but if they do anything other than play a deep 5-4-1 they are rubbish - Collins holds that team together.

Looks like O'shea and Szmodics came through unscathed

