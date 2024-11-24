Ipswich Town 1-1 Manchester United - Match Report

Sunday, 24th Nov 2024 18:36 Omari Hutchinson’s first Premier League goal just before half-time saw the Blues to a 1-1 home draw with Manchester United at Portman Road in manager Kieran McKenna’s first game against his old club. The Red Devils, with new head coach Ruben Amorin in charge for the first time, went in front in the 80th second through Marcus Rashford but the Blues deserved their leveller when it came and had second half chances to win it via Liam Delap and Conor Chaplin. Town made one change from the team which beat Tottenham 2-1 a fortnight ago with Wes Burns returning to the XI and Ben Johnson, who was absent from the 20-man squad, dropping out. Ali Al-Hamadi and Jack Taylor, who had been out with a hamstring problem, returned to the squad with George Hirst missing out due to his knee injury. Kalvin Phillips was also absent having been a doubt coming into the match with a knock suffered in the Leicester match, as was Nathan Broadhead, who has had a groin problem. Manchester United, who had new head coach Ruben Amorim in charge for the first time, made three changes from the team which beat Leicester 3-0 before the international break with Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen and Alejandro Garnacho all back in the side. England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo returned to the squad as a sub following an injury along with long-term absentees Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. In windy conditions, the visitors, who had lined-up with new boss Amorin’s preferred three-man backline, took the lead with their first attack after only 80 seconds. Amad Diallo burst down the right shaking of Jens Cajuste and Leif Davis before sending in a low cross for Rashford, who got in between keeper Aro Muric and Dara O’Shea - who were left staring at one another - to turn the ball into the net. Having gone behind, Town saw a fair bit of the ball in the following spell, but without threatening, before Christian Eriksen shot wide for United on seven. But a minute later, Burns crossed from the right and Sammie Szmodics turned an effort over the bar. On nine, Hutchinson sent Burns away on the right the the Welshman sent over a teasing ball just beyond Delap and Szmodics with a defender getting a touch on the way across. Two minutes later, Hutchinson again played in Burns down the right and this time the winger cut back to the edge of the box from where Szmodics hit a low shot which Onana saved down to his right. United looked a major threat whenever they broke on Town and in the 18th minute Alejandro Garnacho curled a shot wide of Muric’s left post. Aside from the early goal and one or two United breaks, the Blues could be pleased with their performance having been in control for the most part. On 29, Delap was fouled by Jonny Evans just outside the area but Hutchinson’s free-kick was too close to Onana, who snaffled comfortably. In the 32nd minute, a Town corner from the right was headed back across goal by O’Shea and out to Hutchinson on the edge of the area but his shot was blocked by Diogo Dalot.

Three minutes later, Garnacho looked to be away on his own breaking towards goal in the Town half but his former United teammate Axel Tuanzebe used his pace to get back and force the Argentinian international away from goal and then off the ball. In the 39th minute, Dalot was found by a looping ball held up on the wind but Burns did well to stay with him and the Portuguese full-back shot tamely to Muric. Within a minute, the Blues should have levelled. Cameron Burgess played a superb ball down the left for Davis, who cut inside his man before playing a clever pass between two defenders to Delap eight yards out. The striker seemed certain to score but Onana somehow got his hand to the effort hit back across him to his right. Delap was presumably still wondering how the United keeper had kept his effort out when Cajuste found space 25 yards out and struck a shot not too far over the bar. Town had been growing in confidence and threat and in the 43rd minute the goal they had been threatening came. Burns played a ball inside to Hutchinson, who rolled his man before hitting a shot which flicked off Noussair Mazraoui and found the top corner of the net to send an already noisy Portman Road wild. Aside from Delap riling Mazraoui with a shove late on which led to the Morocco international briefly squaring-up to the Town striker, Hutchinson’s first Premier League goal was the final action of the half. The Blues’ support applauded their side off at half-time, Town having been well worth at least going in on terms. Having made a disastrous start, the Blues had largely been in control with only the occasional United break at pace causing them problems. As the half wore on, Town began to show more belief and the Blues should have been on terms before Hutchinson’s goal, which was very reminiscent of his first away against Hull last season, with Delap’s chance well saved by Onana. The second half almost started the same as the first. Red Devils skipper Bruno Fernandes played in Garnacho on the left of the box from where the Argentinian hit a shot across Muric, who saved, before Burgess cleared the danger. But Town quickly got back on top and in the 52nd minute went close to going in front. Delap made a strong run forward before playing the ball out wide to Burns with the outside of his foot. The Wales international took it on and sent over a low cross, which Delap flicked goalwards with his heel but Onana was able to save. From the resultant corner, Hutchinson lost out on the edge of the United box and Garnacho was sent away on goal. Cajuste chased him back before making a superb saving challenge just inside the area to put the ball out for a corner. Had the tackle been mistimed, it would have been a United penalty but it needed to be made with Garnacho otherwise with only Muric to beat. Moments later, Town gave the ball away having gone long after being unable to pass their way out and eventually Rashford and Fernandes linked-up just outside the box, the Portuguese hitting a low shot which O’Shea did well to block. The visitors made their first changes of the afternoon in the 56th minute with Luke Shaw, making his first United appearance since last season, and Manuel Ugarte replacing Evans and Casemiro. Town made their first switches of the afternoon in the 65th minute with Szmodics and the again excellent Cajuste making way for Jack Clarke and Jack Taylor ahead of a free-kick on the right which was nodded down and across the face by O’Shea to Onana, who claimed. Three minutes later, not long after Burgess had cleared following a Muric fumble of an aerial ball, United made two more changes, Rashford and Eriksen making way for Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. Having made their changes, the visitors had got on top, keeping hold of the ball in the Town half but without creating a chance. On 71, Taylor won possession on halfway and Delap and Hutchinson battled for the ball before the former Manchester City man took it on towards the box and hit a shot just over. Four minutes later, space opened up for Zirkzee but the ex-Bologna man shot well over into the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand. Skipper Sam Morsy came close to his fifth yellow card of the season in the 79th minute for a foul on Fernandes just outside the box as the Portuguese exchanged passes but referee Taylor was in a generous mood, keeping his cards in his pocket all afternoon. Fernandes took the free-kick himself and curled the ball only just past Muric’s right post. Ahead of the goal-kick, the Town crowd upped the volume, sensing their team needed their help. Moments later, the game stopped for an injury to Mazraoui and the Blues made two further changes, Delap and Burns making way and Al-Hamadi and Chaplin taking their places with Hutchinson moving to the right to allow the latter to take up his usual central role. Garnacho replaced by Mason Mount on 87 ahead of a Town free-kick on the left following a foul on Clarke. Despite the set piece not working out as planned, the Blues managed to create their final big chance of the afternoon, Clarke reaching a cross from the right which flew beyond the far post and chipping it in for Chaplin, who shot first-time straight at Onana. Anywhere either side of the keeper and the former Portsmouth man would have been celebrating his first Premier League goal. Town were finishing the 90 minutes the stronger with United looking nervy at the back and the home support cheered the additional four minutes when it was announced. Neither side seriously threatened in the additional time and the Blues crowd cheered the final whistle, their side having achieved another notable result. In truth, it might have been even better with Town having had decent chances both in the first half before Hutchinson’s goal and in the second half through Delap and Chaplin with Onana making another excellent save in the first instance. United are far from the team they were when the Blues were in the Premier League on either of their previous two occasions but going toe-to-toe with them and claiming a well deserved point is another milestone on the journey from League One, and one which will be particularly sweet for manager McKenna against his old club. Town, who are 18th following this weekend’s fixtures, in the relegation zone behind Wolves on goal difference, are next in action on Saturday when they travel to face Nottingham Forest, who have lost their last two matches, 3-1 at home to Newcastle and 3-0 at Arsenal yesterday. Town: Muric, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Cajuste (Taylor 65), Burns (Chaplin 81), Hutchinson, Szmodics (J Clarke 65), Delap (Al-Hamadi 81). Unused: Walton, H Clarke, Woolfenden, Townsend, Luongo. Manchester United: Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Fernandes (c), Rashford (Hojlund 68), Eriksen (Zirkzee 68), Amad, Garnacho (Mount 87), Casemiro (Ugarte 56), Dalot, Evans (Shaw 56). Unused: Bayindir, Malacia, Mainoo, Antony. Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire). VAR official: Jarred Gillett (Australia). Att: 30,017 (United: 3,000).

Bert added 18:45 - Nov 24

More than deserved a point. Hutchinson and Morsy superb. We had grit, determination, savvy and style. Many reasons to be cheerful. Well done boys! 8

ChingShady added 18:47 - Nov 24

I know he didn't score today and really should of put that first chance to bed... But Delap... We could be witnessing the birth of something special (and thank god he's English!)



Apart from the first 2 minutes, got to be proud of that performance, we looked like a proper side competing in this league. We could of won it today, 4 points from Spurs and United which no one was expecting including myself.



The defeat to Everton with the sucker punch equaliser draw to Leicester, we all were going into the next 2 games expecting the worse. Now we are coming out of them with the belief we could actually do this.



We heavily rely on a few key players so we're going to need some reinforcements in January and touch wood we do not pick up any injuries to the likes of Delap, Morsy, Hutchinson and Davis, they are so instrumental.



Also small mention to Cajuste, another tidy performance outside of the missed slide tackle which led to the first goal, he's really coming together nicely. Hopefully this is pushing KP even more.



MOTM for me Hutchinson - he is premier league quality without question, felt like it was his coming out party today and we got so much more to come! Skinning people left right and centre as well as his overall decision making just seemed flawless today, what a performance and goal! - COYB 6

TimmyH added 18:49 - Nov 24

Probably right result in the end though we probably had the better clear cut chances and yes yet another draw but a good one as opposed to the unlucky draw we had against Leicester. Hutchinson, Delap were great today with honourable mentions to Morsy and Tuanzebe but a good performance all round although felt we tired a bit towards the end.



Also have to mention one goalkeeper was better than the other... their goal Muric should have come to meet the cross not kneel down to collect it and wait, too much ball watching, but that's the only grumble from me but other than that a good performance - again! 2

LimerickTractorBoy added 18:50 - Nov 24

Great day at Portman Road, Ipswich Town FC massive.

What a journey.

Slight nagging disappointment that we didn't go all out to win it, am I being ridiculous? 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 18:51 - Nov 24

That was a performance that shows the world we are back. 2

RobITFC added 18:54 - Nov 24

Two world class saves from Onana and it would have been 3 pts, great performance though , well done 3

therein61 added 18:54 - Nov 24

So proud of you boys in blue we had them all over the place in the mid to late 1st half shame we could not have had another goal or two which we deserved we are doing well in what was always going to be a difficult season C.O.Y.B i expect the blinkered know all/nothing Sutton will be on his anti town soap box on 606. 0

timbousa added 18:58 - Nov 24

Thoughts!



- Didn't think I would be slightly disappointed with 'only' a 1-1 against Manchester United when starting the season. But considering what Spurs did to City yesterday, it's been a season-boosting couple of rounds to get four points.



- Going to give Omari Hutchinson the MOTM for the 2nd game in a row. O'Shea gets second spot with some brilliant covering defense. And a big shout-out to Wes Burns, at least for the 1st half. That would have helped give him some confidence.



- Not sure what the apparent new GOAT coach at United was thinking with Erickson and Casemiro in the centre of midfield. They were always going to be overrun.



- Back to the four points in two games - what a spring board for matches against Forest, Palace, Bournemouth and Wolves. I'll take seven or eight points from those

to nestle nicely into mid-table.

0

Bluearmy_81 added 18:59 - Nov 24

I remember being at Ipswich and seeing us give United a game when Yallop scored. So glad the younger fans have got to see the same level/highs. I believe we can and will stay for longer this time, where we belong. In McKenna we trust 0

algarvefan added 19:05 - Nov 24

I'd have taken a draw before the game, but think we should and could have won that game. Great first half after 80 seconds (what the hell was Muric doing, again), wonder goal from Omari and we outplayed them. Second half was disjointed and disappointing, but a draw is a decent result against ManU and it's onwards to the next game. Special mention to Sam Morsy who was superb today. 0

