Former Boss Keane Rows With Fans

Monday, 25th Nov 2024 09:50 Former Blues boss Roy Keane was involved in a heated exchange with a group of Town supporters following yesterday’s 1-1 draw with his former club Manchester United. In scenes reminiscent of the final game of Keane’s disastrous 20-month tenure as Blues boss, the January 2011 1-0 defeat to another of his old sides Nottingham Forest (pictured above), the former Republic of Ireland skipper reacted to fans in the lower tier of the West Stand. During the exchange, which was caught on film, Keane, 53, offered to meet one of his detractors in the car park. The one-time Manchester United skipper was making a rare return to Portman Road as part of the Sky Sports Super Sunday punditry team. Roys been rattled😂#itfc pic.twitter.com/zFwRpfNCYC — Nathan bye (@NBye006) November 24, 2024 Meanwhile, in what was an eventful post-match on Sky, Blues sponsor and minority shareholder Ed Sheeran interrupted new United head coach Ruben Amorim’s interview with the satellite channel. Ed Sheeran crashed Ruben Amorim's first post-match interview 😂 pic.twitter.com/cTSMgyTE8w — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 24, 2024 Earlier, VAR hadn’t been in use for a round five minutes before half-time during the game due to a fire alarm at Stockley Park, where VAR official Jarred Gillett and his assistant is Neil Davies were watching the game. Referee Anthony Taylor, who has been widely praised for his performance during the match, called over captains Sam Morsy and Bruno Fernandes to explain the situation. While Town scored their brilliant leveller through Omari Hutchinson, there were no contentious incidents during the beif hiatus. #IPSMUN



VAR is now back up and running. https://t.co/w9Ds0f4XUX — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) November 24, 2024

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



d77sgw added 09:59 - Nov 25

Roy Keane showing the same level of professional judgement here that made him such a success in all his management jobs.... 0

Rimsy added 10:04 - Nov 25

What a knob. 0

Marinersnose added 10:06 - Nov 25

Hopefully the club will identify those individuals and ban them from the club. They’re not football fans just social misfits who are being brave and mouthy to a former professional player and manager. Proper fans were celebrating and excellent performances and match not being hell bent on shouting abuse. His body language was aggressive but when confronted he was clearly shocked and scared.

Agree Keane shouldn’t respond to idiots but everyone has levels of tolerance . 1

Gforce added 10:10 - Nov 25

Don't know why the guy is having a go at him.

To be fair to Keane he was very fair in his after match assessment and praised the Town,saying if anyone was going to win the match it was Ipswich and not United. 1

AlamoSam added 10:19 - Nov 25

The traffic lights have turned green mate. Enjoy the ride we’re on rather than dwelling on that. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments