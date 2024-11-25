Former Boss Keane Rows With Fans
Monday, 25th Nov 2024 09:50
Former Blues boss Roy Keane was involved in a heated exchange with a group of Town supporters following yesterday’s 1-1 draw with his former club Manchester United.
In scenes reminiscent of the final game of Keane’s disastrous 20-month tenure as Blues boss, the January 2011 1-0 defeat to another of his old sides Nottingham Forest (pictured above), the former Republic of Ireland skipper reacted to fans in the lower tier of the West Stand.
During the exchange, which was caught on film, Keane, 53, offered to meet one of his detractors in the car park.
The one-time Manchester United skipper was making a rare return to Portman Road as part of the Sky Sports Super Sunday punditry team.
Meanwhile, in what was an eventful post-match on Sky, Blues sponsor and minority shareholder Ed Sheeran interrupted new United head coach Ruben Amorim’s interview with the satellite channel.
Earlier, VAR hadn’t been in use for a round five minutes before half-time during the game due to a fire alarm at Stockley Park, where VAR official Jarred Gillett and his assistant is Neil Davies were watching the game.
Referee Anthony Taylor, who has been widely praised for his performance during the match, called over captains Sam Morsy and Bruno Fernandes to explain the situation.
While Town scored their brilliant leveller through Omari Hutchinson, there were no contentious incidents during the beif hiatus.
Photo: Action Images
