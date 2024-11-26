Fleming Suffers Ruptured ACL

Tuesday, 26th Nov 2024 15:30 Ipswich Town Women’s midfielder Charlotte Fleming is set for a long spell on the sidelines after suffering a full rupture of her anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during Sunday’s on-penalties Adobe Women’s FA Cup victory at Hashtag United. Fleming, 22, who joined the Blues on a one-year deal in the summer after leaving Watford having previously had spells with Chelsea, Leicester and London City Lionesses, was stretchered off in the 58th minute of Sunday’s game at Parkside, Aveley. “Everyone is gutted for Charlotte,” manager Joe Sheehan told the club site. “She has been a central member of our team following her move in the summer and will certainly be a big miss for us during the second half of the season. “For Charlotte, this injury is an especially tough one given she suffered a ruptured ACL in her other knee two years ago, but she has shown she can fight back from this before and I am sure she will do so again with the support of everyone at the club.”

ITFC/Matchday Images



Help added 15:52 - Nov 26

Ouch, good luck in your recovery. Having done that myself I know how you feel, but you have specialist recovery treatment than the good old NHS I had.



Not decrying the NHS but they only go so far and you have to do a lot of your own work to get anywhere near back to your old self. 0

