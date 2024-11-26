Additional Tickets Available For Bournemouth Clash
Tuesday, 26th Nov 2024 15:57
Town have additional seats available to home supporters for the game against AFC Bournemouth at Portman Road on Sunday 8th December (KO 2pm) with the Cherries returning part of their 3,000 allocation.
Block VU3 of the Cobbold Stand with go on sale to non-season ticket holders from Wednesday at 10am with seating and safe standing options available.
Fans who already have tickets for the match will not be unable to buy additional seats.
Town say that in order to manage demand, a site-wide waiting room and queueing system will be in operation from 9.30am with the queue coming into operation from 10am. Anyone in the waiting room at 10am will be placed in the queue automatically.
The website may indicate that Block VU3 is for away supporters, however, this is an area for home fans for the visit of the Dorset side. Prices will be the same as Block C. Further information here.
Despite the game moving to the Sunday, it isn’t being screened live on TV but switched from the Saturday as a consequence of the Cherries’ midweek home match against Spurs being played on the Thursday.
Photo: Blair Ferguson
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Manchester United by ad_wilkin
My first game at Portman Road was on Tuesday 22nd August 2000 when an early Fabian Wilnis goal was cancelled out by a David Beckham free-kick as Town earned a point against Manchester United. On Sunday I'll be watching those two clubs face off once again.
Premier League Preview: Tottenham Hotspur by ad_wilkin
Tottenham are one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League to watch right now. They’ve scored the second-most goals in the division and often play with an incredibly attacking front five.
An Imperfect Ten by tractorboykent
After ten games back in the Premier League, no doubt we all have our impressions of how life in the supposed Promised Land has so far panned out. Here are mine –
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
Leicester are currently the newly promoted side faring the best in the Premier League with two victories (Bournemouth and Southampton) and three draws (Everton, Crystal Palace and Tottenham) in nine Premier League games so far.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
I’ll admit, I thought Brentford would struggle following the sale of Ivan Toney but once again Thomas Frank has found a solution and for me is up there as one of the best managers in the league.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]