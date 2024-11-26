Additional Tickets Available For Bournemouth Clash

Tuesday, 26th Nov 2024 15:57 Town have additional seats available to home supporters for the game against AFC Bournemouth at Portman Road on Sunday 8th December (KO 2pm) with the Cherries returning part of their 3,000 allocation. Block VU3 of the Cobbold Stand with go on sale to non-season ticket holders from Wednesday at 10am with seating and safe standing options available. Fans who already have tickets for the match will not be unable to buy additional seats. Town say that in order to manage demand, a site-wide waiting room and queueing system will be in operation from 9.30am with the queue coming into operation from 10am. Anyone in the waiting room at 10am will be placed in the queue automatically. The website may indicate that Block VU3 is for away supporters, however, this is an area for home fans for the visit of the Dorset side. Prices will be the same as Block C. Further information here. Despite the game moving to the Sunday, it isn’t being screened live on TV but switched from the Saturday as a consequence of the Cherries’ midweek home match against Spurs being played on the Thursday.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ruds added 16:38 - Nov 26

I’ll be excited to log on tomorrow (again) for no reason and get booted out after waiting forty or so minutes.



Anyone who attended five of Paul Hurst’s home fixture should automatically be put towards the top of the list.



Ps this is banter for anyone who wants to cry over tickets!! 1

Northstandveteran added 16:51 - Nov 26

Top comment ruds :)))



I think I made his first few games until Bristol Rovers at home.



Which as I recall, wasn't many.



Just one of the many flames of optimism quickly extinguished before the appointment of KM 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments