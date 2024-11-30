Nuno: Very Hard-Earned Victory

Saturday, 30th Nov 2024 22:38 Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espírito Santo felt his side’s 1-0 victory over Town at the City Ground was “very hard-earned”. Former Town loanee Chris Wood’s penalty four minutes after half-time was enough to separate the teams and send the Blues second bottom of the table. “It was very hard-earned,” Nuno said. “We say this over and over again, but as a team, as a squad and as a club, we have to be very hard to beat - that should be our mindset. “We spoke about that during the week and about going back to basics. The basics are simple, let’s be solid. And solid is being aggressive, sticking to your task and helping your teammates. Defensively, we were OK. “All the backline did OK. It wasn’t only the defence, the midfield were aggressive. But when we changed to a back three, we allowed too much and dropped too much.” Wood’s ninth Premier League goal of the season - and his 15th in total for club and country - the New Zealand international to 24 in the Premier League for Forest, pulling him level with Bryan Roy as the East Midlands side’s all-time top scorer in the competition. “We are delighted to keep seeing him breaking records because he is a great person," Nuno added. “The main goal was to bounce back from the two previous games [defeats to Newcastle and Arsenal]. All the games in the Premier League are so tough so that is why we go game by game. “There's a balance but the basics for us is not the clean sheet, it is the attitude. [Ipswich are a] tough team, we knew that. We started well and they countered the attack.”

TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



victorysquad added 22:46 - Nov 30

I guess he means all that rolling around, they must have spent 70% of the game on the floor 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments