Town Ball 17 in FA Cup Draw
Sunday, 1st Dec 2024 11:12
Town will be ball number 17 in Monday evening’s draw for the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.
The draw will take place at Old Trafford and broadcast live on BBC Two and the iPlayer, as well as the FA Cup’s official social media channels, from 7pm.
Kelly Somers is presenting, while Mark Hughes and Dion Dublin will be in charge of picking out the balls.
Town, who won the competition for the only time in 1978, go into the hat for the first time this season along with all the other Premier League and Championship clubs.
Asked about what he was after from the draw at Thursday’s press conference, manager Kieran McKenna said the competition won’t come into his thoughts for some while yet.
“A home tie against a lower-ranked team, that’ll be easy!” he smiled ruefully, reflecting on last season’s third-round exit to National League South Maidstone, who are already out of this year’s competition.
“I’ve not thought about it, to be honest. The full focus is up until Fulham, which is the break of these Christmas fixtures and we chunk that period down like we do.
“After that, there’s no break but there’s the FA Cup, which can be like a break at times because it gives you a break from the league period.
“So, once we get past Fulham we’ll look forward to the FA Cup and try and do our best in it. But until then I don’t think we’re going to give it too many thoughts.”
Third round ties will be played over the weekend of Saturday 11th January.
FA Cup Third Round
