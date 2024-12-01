Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Ball 17 in FA Cup Draw
Sunday, 1st Dec 2024 11:12

Town will be ball number 17 in Monday evening’s draw for the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The draw will take place at Old Trafford and broadcast live on BBC Two and the iPlayer, as well as the FA Cup’s official social media channels, from 7pm.

Kelly Somers is presenting, while Mark Hughes and Dion Dublin will be in charge of picking out the balls.

Town, who won the competition for the only time in 1978, go into the hat for the first time this season along with all the other Premier League and Championship clubs.

Asked about what he was after from the draw at Thursday’s press conference, manager Kieran McKenna said the competition won’t come into his thoughts for some while yet.

“A home tie against a lower-ranked team, that’ll be easy!” he smiled ruefully, reflecting on last season’s third-round exit to National League South Maidstone, who are already out of this year’s competition.

“I’ve not thought about it, to be honest. The full focus is up until Fulham, which is the break of these Christmas fixtures and we chunk that period down like we do.

“After that, there’s no break but there’s the FA Cup, which can be like a break at times because it gives you a break from the league period.

“So, once we get past Fulham we’ll look forward to the FA Cup and try and do our best in it. But until then I don’t think we’re going to give it too many thoughts.”

Third round ties will be played over the weekend of Saturday 11th January.

FA Cup Third Round
1. AFC Bournemouth
 2. Arsenal
 3. Aston Villa
 4. Blackburn Rovers
 5. Brentford 
6. Brighton & Hove Albion
 7. Bristol City 
8. Burnley
 9. Cardiff City 
10. Chelsea 
11. Coventry City
 12. Crystal Palace 
13. Derby County
 14. Everton 
15. Fulham 
16. Hull City 
17. Ipswich Town 
18. Leeds United 
19. Leicester City
 20. Liverpool
 21. Luton Town
 22. Manchester City 
23. Manchester United
 24. Middlesbrough 
25. Millwall 
26. Newcastle United
 27. Norwich City 
28. Nottingham Forest 
29. Oxford United 
30. Plymouth Argyle 
31. Portsmouth 
32. Preston North End
 33. Queens Park Rangers
 34. Sheffield United 
35. Sheffield Wednesday
36. Southampton 
37. Stoke City 
38. Sunderland 
39. Swansea City 
40. Tottenham Hotspur
 41. Watford 
42. West Bromwich Albion
 43. West Ham United 
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Salford City 
46. Charlton Athletic
 47. Exeter City 
48. Leyton Orient 
49. Bristol Rovers 
50. Dagenham & Redbridge
 51. Accrington Stanley 
52. Lincoln City 
53. Burton Albion or Tamworth
54. Blackpool or Birmingham City 
55. Mansfield Town 
56. Peterborough United
 57. Stockport County 
58. Wycombe Wanderers
 59. Morecambe 
60. Solihull Moors or Bromley
 61. Kettering Town or Doncaster Rovers 
62. Reading or Harborough Town 
63. Harrogate Town 
64. Wigan Athletic


