Glasner: Win Was Deserved Overall

Wednesday, 4th Dec 2024 00:06 Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner felt his side’s 1-0 victory over the Blues at Portman Road was deserved overall, but admitted it wasn’t the Eagles’ best display. Jean-Philippe Mateta netted the game’s only goal in the 59th minute with Town going closest when Jacob Greaves hit the post with a header in the closing stages. “I feel very happy and pleased,” Glasner said. “Today was maybe not our best performance, but today the result was more important than the performance. “Most of the time we controlled the game. We did really well in the first half. We scored an amazing goal, it was a fantastic finish from JP. This is what we can do better and have to improve. “We had momentum on our side and had two more big chances to decide the game, but we didn’t. “In an away game at Ipswich, we knew that anything could happen. We were lucky in one situation – we needed the post. “The win was well-deserved overall. We didn’t give them any chances from open play. When you have a clean sheet, one goal is enough. “Today, we were the better team. The result is how the game went today. It’s very important – it’s a big win. “It’s two teams playing against each other with the same amount of points – it’s always a big game. It was important to win, but we’re not satisfied.” Glasner defended his skipper Marc Guehi for wearing a Rainbow Laces captain’s armband having written ‘Jesus loves you’ on it having been warned about displaying religious messages by the FA having added a similar message to the armband ahead of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle. “We respect every single player, especially Marc as our captain. I think everyone who knows him knows that he’s a fantastic player, a great guy - very humble,” Glasner added. “We shouldn’t make it bigger than he is. He is very respectful of everyone at the club. All of us in football are against discrimination and abuse. It’s a great campaign [Rainbow Laces]. “We spoke about it. I speak to Marc quite often, he’s my captain. He’s no child. He’s an adult who has his opinion. “We accept and respect every opinion. The quote of this campaign is to be tolerant, Marc is very tolerant - everything is fine.”

