Cajuste: Incredibly Frustrating

Wednesday, 4th Dec 2024 09:35 by Russell Claydon Jens Cajuste feels Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home loss to Crystal Palace will prove to be ‘just a bump in the road’ on their way to achieving Premier League survival. The Blues had gone into Tuesday’s fixture, broadcast as the first of Amazon Prime Video’s midweek takeover, neck-and-neck with the Eagles on nine points. But a deft Jean Philippe-Mateta angled finish on 59 minutes saw Oliver Glasner’s side travel back to South London with a precious three Premier League points to move them away from the bottom three. The narrow defeat, with the returning Jacob Greaves having seen a header come back off the post after falling behind, saw the Blues’ winless home run on the club’s long-awaited return to the Premier League extend to seven matches. Napoli loanee Cajuste said: “It felt like we started to come into the game in the second half and then conceded from nothing really, so it's incredibly frustrating.” Put to the Swedish international that it must have left a flat dressing room, he said: “Yes, but I think it's still a tight-knit group and everybody supports each other through thick and thin. We know there are so many more games to come, so it's just a bump in the road.” The 25-year-old admitted his side’s display lacked the intensity seen in their previous home game against Manchester United where a 1-1 draw had been the least they deserved, but felt there was a reason behind that. “Yes, I think it's a different game,” he said. “It's a different team with different tactics. They didn't really press us as high as United did. “It's difficult to analyse the games so soon after the final whistle, but yes, we definitely lacked a bit of intensity.” With Town having gone into the game knowing a win would have lifted them clear of the relegation zone and put three points between themselves and a survival rival, the game had taken on extra significance ahead of kick-off. But central midfielder Cajuste feels it is far from a disaster to come away from the game empty-handed. “There are still so many games to go, it's still early and there's time,” he said, “but, of course, we wanted to win this game a little bit extra. But it didn't go our way this time.” Sunday sees AFC Bournemouth make the trip to Suffolk and Cajuste says the players will be giving their all to bounce back with the victory the home fans have been desperate to see arrive. “We've got to go out and give everything we've got, there's nothing else to it,” he said. It will come. “It's a matter of time.” With just four days in between the two home games, he added: “I think it's better to have less time to ponder and reflect on it. So definitely it's nice to have games so short between each other.” Cajuste has now started four games alongside Sam Morsy in the heart of the midfield, following Kalvin Phillips’s suspension after a red card against Leicester City which was followed by an ankle injury. And the player who has a Haitian-American father and a Swedish mother, having been born in Gothenburg, has been enjoying his run in the side at a club he has quickly grown fond of. “I've said it before, I think it's a great team and great club,” he said. “Everything around it is fantastic. And, of course, on nights like this you're a little bit frustrated, but I'm very, very happy with the team.”

Photo: Russell Claydon



ChrisFelix added 09:55 - Dec 4

It was frustrating for us fans. Against the giants of Palace Burns looks an average Championship player & it was only after Hutchinson was moved out right that we threatened. A midfield 2 which was over run & over powered. We have a very talented player in Delap but he was badly isolated & the ref wasn't going to him anything -1

ThaiBlue added 10:02 - Dec 4

Cajuste had a decent game surprised he came off.we are never going to score going backwards all the time.please get Burgess back asap. 0

ITFCson added 10:03 - Dec 4

Really is a class player, lets hope soon he's fully fit and can regularly do 90 mins 2

ArnieM added 10:09 - Dec 4

Too many players simply not good enough at this level. In truth we got promoted a season or two, too early.. Once again we've failed to turn up against a team in our " mini league". These are teams we must be beating to stand any chance of survival. After last night I sm now of the view we will not survive. McKenna needs to own that defeat because his team selection and subs were highly questionable, and not for the first time either. Don't be surprised if Szmoducs asks for a transfer. Ridiculous to not play him last night yet bring on a League, unproven player above that level, when we had a 30 goal + striker sat on the bench. What was McKenna thinking?? -1

Help added 10:09 - Dec 4

We lacked so much in the final third. We need to start creating more chances and then scoring, but not anywhere near there yet. Somehow we seem to be more defensive minded, or that we are really struggling to cope with established premier teams.



The passing of palace at times last night was like watching us last year. Slick, fast and to a player who was exactly where they were supposed to be.



We looked laboured and slow of movement.



0

DinDjarin added 10:10 - Dec 4

Delap gave the ball up too easily when he had options to retain possession and they countered and scored from it 0

ArnieM added 10:47 - Dec 4

We're missing Hirst massively. Delspnis nowhere close to being the hold up player Hirst is. Delap likes to simply run at defenders. We needed far more guile up front klast night than that. Jack clarke triez to beat the whole opposition on his own ( as does Delap at times). Its naive.



Ladt noght id have had,











Delap...



Szmodics..... Chaplin....Omari 0

Barty added 10:48 - Dec 4

Thought he was our best player last night. Too many below performances and lack of urgency. My optimism for staying up is wearing rather thin as this was a game we simply had to win.We need to recruit well in January to stand any chance of survival. Still love my club though. 0

Gforce added 11:07 - Dec 4

Whatever happens this season,I really hope we can keep Cajuste,has been a class performer. If we do eventually go down, build the team around him,for next season. 0

