Sheeran Call Me Ted Poster Unveiled

Friday, 16th May 2025 22:31

Call Me Ted’s final poster of the season by Blues sponsor and minority shareholder Ed Sheeran has been unveiled.

The brainchild of brothers Richard and Steve Haugh, and friends Kevin Bennett and Andy Mortimer, Call Me Ted has produced unique posters by local artists for every home match this season which have appeared in the relevant programme.

Sheeran has provided the poster for the final game of the campaign, the visit by West Ham United a week on Sunday, a Jackson Pollock-inspired abstract expressionist articulation of his devotion to the Blues regardless of form or fortune.

“I was never an Ipswich fan to just follow the glory when they win,” Sheeran said. “I like feeling part of something, part of the community and having a shared love of a club with people that are my neighbours and mates.

“I loved them mid-table League One and I loved them in the Prem. I’ll be there whatever, up or down.”

A3 print versions of the poster are now available online here for just £15 with Sheeran’s proceeds going to his foundation which supports music education across the UK.

A large version of the poster will be on show from Saturday at Call Me Ted’s exhibition in The Buttermarket in Ipswich along with the other 18 from previous matches.





Photo: TWTD

jabberjackson added 22:42 - May 16

That is sick! 0