Woolfenden Undergoing Coventry Medical

Monday, 1st Sep 2025 11:27 Town central defender Luke Woolfenden is undergoing a medical at Coventry City ahead of a deadline-day move to the Sky Blues, TWTD understands. The Midlanders made an approach for the 26-year-old earlier in the window which the Blues rejected but have now accepted an offer for a permanent deal. Speaking at the weekend, manager Kieran McKenna confirmed that the academy product wanted to move on. “Luke’s made it clear for quite a while that he wants to go, so we’ll see what that situation ends up in,” he said. Stoke and Watford were also among the clubs interested in the Ipswich-born defender. Former East Bergholt High School pupil Woolfenden joined the Town academy aged 11 and made his first senior appearance in the Carabao Cup in August 2017. Spells on loan at Bromley and Swindon followed, before periods in and out of the team under various managers prior to establishing himself as a key member of Kieran McKenna’s side which won back-to-back promotion. The Chantry-raised defender’s games were more limited last year following the signing of Dara O’Shea and the same looked to be the case during the campaign ahead. In total, Woolfenden, who signed a new contract which runs until the summer of 2027 with an option for a further year in January, made 204 starts and 11 sub appearances, scoring five goals.

Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



Cookieboy added 11:29 - Sep 1

To buy or loan ??? 0

bugblatter added 11:29 - Sep 1

SHAME! 0

RobITFC added 11:29 - Sep 1

Is this permament ? If so what’s the fee? 0

leftie1972 added 11:30 - Sep 1

I for one will be really sad to see Woolfy go. I absolutely appreciate that he wants to play week in week out, but what a dependable honest defender he has been for this club. Quite rare in football these days. 11

Aero added 11:30 - Sep 1

Hopefully only a loan... 3

Kentish_Tractor added 11:31 - Sep 1

Any idea of the fee involved Phil? 0

Shineyblueknives added 11:33 - Sep 1

Are we turning into one of those clubs that doesn't bother using their academies to produce players? -3

Bazza8564 added 11:34 - Sep 1

Id be very surprised if this was a loan, I too am interested in fee 0

SamWhiteUK added 11:34 - Sep 1

Will be a real shame to see him go and I'm sure he would love to still be in the team here for the long term, but he's not playing and wants to be first choice. He's accomplished everything he could have dreamed of here, two promotions and playing at the top level of English football - got to be a local lad's absolute dream come true. 0

Gforce added 11:34 - Sep 1

Any replacement coming in ?

Or are we keeping hold of Baggott. -1

BobbyBell added 11:35 - Sep 1

I have always liked Wolfy and he is a very good player but I never felt he was ever quite the finished article. I wish him well. 4

MickMillsTash added 11:39 - Sep 1

Given the bonkers fees of the last 2 weeks - I'm thinking 5 Million+ for a 26 years old defender with premier league and promotion experience and 4 years left on his contract.

I think we would need to spend more to replace him 1

jas0999 added 11:40 - Sep 1

Coventry look decent. Could be an error selling to a rival … -3

darkhorse28 added 11:42 - Sep 1

He’ll do great under Frank. Good on the ball, and Frank will bring the very best out of him.



Thanks for the great service and shared memories, part of a special group.



The problem with the ‘nodding dogs’ on here, saying he’s not this, and he’s not that. The players we replaced him with, like most of our legacy group, aren’t better at all, or it’s very marginal in many cases, and they aren’t ‘winners’ and don’t want it as much as our legacy group. That’s the reality.



We spent £200 million, threw the baby out with the bath water and we won’t be getting 96 points or even close this season.



We have quality.., but we haven’t replicated the Cook core leadership group, of people who would run over their granny to be successful.



Teams are successful.., our strategy is at best none existent, chaotic and a complete vacuum.



New ownership can’t come soon enough, and the genuine scrutiny that will bring.



The nodding dogs apathy and apologists are toxic at this point.



We need to get behind the club, but still afford scrutiny, agency, and accountability.



£200 million spent in three windows.., it woukd make 90% of champions league clubs blush.



And a player costing nothing, isn’t elite, but he’s the equal of most of them.



That’s poor on our part. Really poor. -5

Lightningboy added 11:47 - Sep 1

Really sad day in our recent history...you can't buy players with Woolfie & Harry Clarke's attitude.



The club is being run like a merry-go-round at the moment.



This is a transfer that could come back to bite McKenna. -4

UPPATOWEN_ added 11:51 - Sep 1

Sky reporting 4m permanent move 0

bringmeaKuqi added 11:51 - Sep 1

Coventry are a much bigger rival than Sheffield United, and I'm not just saying that on current form. We should be really worried about strengthening a rival... 0

ITFCMatt1 added 11:53 - Sep 1

According to SkySports, only £4m for him which seems insanely low 7

BlueArmy999 added 11:57 - Sep 1

Darkhorse28 this “legacy group” fairytale you lot keep clinging to was always going to dissolve. That’s football. Players move on, new ones come in. Woolfenden’s a solid, hardworking local lad – no one denies that – but he’s always had a mistake in him. That’s why McKenna has chosen to trust others. And here’s the thing you clearly don’t get: the manager actually sees them train every single day. If he thinks they’re the ones to take us forward, that’s all the evidence you need.

You call them “marginally better”? Marginally better is still better. That’s how progress works – you improve one player at a time, build depth, and raise the ceiling of the squad. You’re crying about £200m being “wasted” like you’re the club accountant. What it actually shows is ambition – an attempt to take the step from “plucky promotion chasers” to a serious Championship force challenging for premier league football.



You moan about “strategy” but all you’re doing is proving you don’t understand what’s happening. McKenna’s system is structured, modern, and effective that’s why other clubs at the top level are circling him. The chaos isn’t at Ipswich, it’s in your own head, because you can’t cope with change.

Stop dressing up your nostalgia as insight. The real toxicity isn’t “nodding dogs” backing the club – it’s bitter fans like you moaning online, refusing to back the manager, and pretending we should’ve frozen time just to make you comfortable. Woolfenden’s gone. The squad is stronger. McKenna’s the future. Get over it.



And let’s not forget, we’re four games in. Four. Anyone with a brain cell who actually watched the game at the weekend saw us knock the ball around really well at times, showing clear signs of improvement. The new signings haven’t even trained properly yet, and already our own so-called fans are crumbling. Probably a load of new ones too. Pathetic. 4

Lightningboy added 12:01 - Sep 1

"Woolfendens always had a mistake in him".



Like O'shea & Greaves then? 2

ArnieM added 12:03 - Sep 1

Good luck to him.... 1

d77sgw added 12:07 - Sep 1

If AAH is worth £3m then Woolfie's got to be £10m+!

Seriously though - good luck to him, been a loyal servant and undoubtedly would rather be playing regularly here. 0

BlueArmy999 added 12:09 - Sep 1

Lightningboy - get your head out your arse with this merry go round talk. Go support another club or find another sport, the club has been in the dark ages for so long and we finally see the light again and have some success now we’re a merry go round. What a moron you are, I bet you don’t even go to games. They all have a mistake in them but Woolfy was a bit more prone. Your another clown who has a vendetta against Greaves, always gotta blame someone. 0

