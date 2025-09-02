Walle Egeli: As Soon as My Agent Mentioned Ipswich I Wanted the Move

Tuesday, 2nd Sep 2025 16:04

New Championship record signing Sindre Walle Egeli says he Ipswich was the place he wanted to be from the moment his agent mentioned the club’s interest.

The Blues are paying Danish club FC Nordsjælland £17.5 million over four years for the 19-year-old Norwegian international, a figure eclipsing the £15.4 million Burnley paid Genk for Mike Tresor last summer, the previous top fee paid by a Championship club.

The versatile Larvik-born attacker, who had previously been linked with the likes of PSV, Lille, Porto and Club Brugge, has signed a five-year deal at Town and says he had to remain patient prior to the move being completed on Friday, news of the Blues’ bid first having emerged a fortnight earlier.

“It’s been a long journey, I’ve waited a long time, so I’m very excited to be here,” he told TownTV.

“As soon as my agent mentioned the name Ipswich I was immediately very excited and I knew this was what I wanted, and so I’m very happy to be here.

“It’s a massive club and to play in England has always been my dream. A good coach, very good fans, so it has everything that a good club has.

“English football is massive in Norway and growing up I always watched it. It’s always been my ambition and it’s fun that I can do it this early in my career.”

Walle Egeli, who has usually operated on the right up to now but with manager Kieran McKenna feeling he could end up as an inside forward, believes the way he plays suits English football.

“I would say so,” he reflected. “I’m a direct player. I also have a good physicality so definitely, it suits me.”

Asked what fans can expect from him, he added: “I think goals and assists and just giving it my all every time I play. That’s the least I can do.”

Regarding manager McKenna he said: “I think everyone knows that he’s a top coach and also the chats I had with him were also very good. He pursued me and he’s top guy and a very good coach, so I can’t wait to meet him.

“A lot of experience with some top players so I’m sure we’ll work well together and he will develop me even more.”

Walle Egeli started his career with Norwegian top-flight side Sandefjord, where his elder brother Vetle is a midfielder, before making the move to Nordsjælland, a club with a reputation for developing young talent, in 2022.

“I moved to Nordsjælland three years ago when I was 16, so I think I grew up a little bit faster than other guys my age,” he said.

“Nordsjælland really helped me with my development outside and also on the pitch. I’m grateful for my time there and now I’m very excited to take another step.

“When I moved from Norway, it was a natural move to Denmark. Norway and Denmark are not that different, of course.

“But it also really helped me to make this next step so early. I think I’ll adapt quicker because I’ve already moved countries once.”

Asked what he expects of life in England: “I can’t want to see, really. Ipswich is a nice town I heard, so just excited to see the city and meet the people.”

Walle Egeli is currently away with the Norway U21s, having also been capped at U16, U17, U18 and U19 levels, but has already made his senior international debut as an 84th-minute sub in a Nations League tie away in Kazakhstan in September 2024.

He says that was his proudest moment and hopes playing for Town will lead to further full caps.

“For sure, the Championship is a very high level and also I have ambitions to go to the Premier League, of course,” he said.

“It all depends on how I do and how many goals and assists I can provide. I’ll try my best.

“I know it’s a very competitive league with high intensity. It’s one of the top leagues in the world, I would say,”

Town have a large Norwegian supporters club as well as fans all over the rest of Scandinavia with many making regular trips over to see the Blues home and away.

“It makes it more special,” he said. “Ipswich is a massive club, so people from all over Europe they follow the games.”

Walle Egeli’s already a fan of Portman Road, which he says is rather different to Nordsjælland’s Right to Dream Park, where Town played a friendly when the Danish side were known as Farum BK in July 2002.

“It’s totally different to what I’m used to, not to be disrespectful towards my old club,” he said. “Crazy stadium and I can’t wait to see all 30,000 fans screaming.”

Speaking prior to getting to know his new teammates, Walle Egeli said: “I can’t wait to meet them and start working. I think we’re going to achieve some great things together.”





Photo: ITFC

AbujaBlue added 16:15 - Sep 2

I love how he comes across in this interview. With some players these kind of interviews feel like a tick box exercise, but with Sindre the passion and drive to play for Ipswich really shines through.



Welcome Sindre and bring on Sheffield United! 5

Bazza8564 added 16:19 - Sep 2

Welcome mate, we could do with some of the special stuff next week 3

NorthLondonBlue2 added 16:25 - Sep 2

Disappointing failure to mention the facilities. I mean, how could he? 1

Barty added 16:40 - Sep 2

Welcome young man and really looking forward to watching you. 2

bluesnightorg added 16:51 - Sep 2

Here’s the deal, pal. If you can score, say, fifty goals by Christmas, I can pretty much guarantee you’ll be playing Premier League football next season. 0

Blue_In_Boston added 16:54 - Sep 2

Why do people get so excited by the interview? They are all coached to say the same things, everything that fans want to hear. It never comes from the heart, unless they have local connections, sorry to break it to some on here. -2

SomershamBlue78 added 16:57 - Sep 2

Looking forward to seeing Sindre get involved. Exciting times ahead, again!

COYB! 0

AbujaBlue added 17:02 - Sep 2

Blue in Boston - it's easy to scoff but is a kid making a huge move early on in his career. Of course he's been guided but they aren't all robots. He's allowed to be excited. 2

BlueySwede added 17:05 - Sep 2

Well, Blue_In_Boston, what can they say really? It is all about the money, the manager seems an odd one and the town sucks? I think it was an honest interview and he says the right things. Attitude right and head screwed on. 2

PortmanTerrorist added 17:10 - Sep 2

OK interviews mean nothing, but you would still rather have a great one than come off like an idiot ! Main thing is, as Mick Mills stated, he plays immediately for the money spent and whilst I do not know where he will play across the front, he must make an impact as none of our new arrivals have yet shown they are a significant upgrade on our last Championship team....and that team had spirit/momentum.....so we will NEED to be better! 1

Geordietown68 added 17:21 - Sep 2

Can not wait to see this fella.

Went on club shop earlier and they're not offering his name for the back of shirts ?? 0