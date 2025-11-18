First Fans' Forum of the Season Tonight

Tuesday, 18th Nov 2025 11:11

Town’s first Fans’ Forum of the season takes place this evening in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite, 7pm-8pm.

The event, which is being streamed live on TownTV, will give supporters a chance to question manager Kieran McKenna, chairman and CEO Mark Ashton and Ed Schwartz from majority shareholder ORG.

Town have invited questions from those not attending this evening - those who successfully applied for tickets will have been notified by the club - via social media here.





Photo: ITFC