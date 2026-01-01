Ipswich Town 2-1 Oxford United - Half-Time

Thursday, 1st Jan 2026 16:01

Goals from Jaden Philogene and Chuba Akpom have given the Blues a 2-1 half-time lead over Oxford United at Portman Road, Will Lankshear having scored an equaliser for the visitors.

Town made four changes from the team which beat leaders Coventry 2-0 on Monday evening.

Leif Davis returned at left-back having been ill, Jens Cajuste was back in the centre of midfield and Philogene on the left, while Akpom started as the number nine for the first time.

Jacob Greaves, Jack Taylor, Jack Clarke and Ivan Azon dropped to the bench, while Cameron Humphreys was left out of the 20-man squad.

Oxford, who have first-team coach Craig Short in caretaker charge for the fourth time, also made four changes from the team which lost 1-0 at home to Swansea on Monday.

Sam Long, Will Vaulks, Lankshear and Filip Krastev came in for Brodie Spencer, Luke Harris and Stanley Mills, who dropped to the bench, while Nik Prelec missed out due to a groin injury.

Town started brightly, Sindre Walle Egeli hitting an early shot against a defender on the edge of the box after good work from Cajuste and Akpom.

On seven, Cajuste drove forward and fed Marcelino Nunez, who turned the ball onto Akpom on the left of the area. The on-loan Ajax man lost his footing but stabbed back to the Chilean, who also slipped, before teeing-up Walle Egeli to the right on the 18-yard line, but the Norwegian’s shot looped over.

The Blues continued to dominate and in the 11th minute Nunez brought the ball to the edge of the box before playing to Walle Egeli to his right, a defender intercepting. A shot would probably have been a better idea.

Having been in complete control from the off, Town finally went in front in the 17th minute. A flowing move down the right ended with Davis flicking into the path of Philogene on the left of the box, but Long did well to block.

Krastev sought to bring the ball out for Oxford, however, the Bulgarian was stopped in his tracks by Cajuste, who dispossessed him and played it to Philogene on the edge of the area, the former Aston Villa man cutting outside and then inside Long before hitting a trademark low shot across keeper Jamie Cumming and into the corner of the net.

The home crowd delightedly celebrated Philogene’s ninth goal of the season, all having come at Portman Road.

The visitors were forced into a change in the 23rd minute when Tyler Goodrham was helped off the field having suffered a knock, Siriki Dembele taking over.

Within a minute, the Blues should have made it 2-0. Walle Egeli crossed deep from the right, Davis headed back towards the penalty spot from the far post and Philogene lofted his volley over the bar.

Four minutes after coming on, Dembele got his name in referee Will Finnie’s book for shoving Darnell Furlong over the advertising hoarding after the pair had wrestled as they chased the ball.

As the half hour-mark passed, Long headed over from Oxford’s first corner of the afternoon.

And in the 34th minute, they equalised. Cajuste ran into trouble just inside his own half and Przemyslaw Placheta was sent away on the right. The Pole played inside to Krastev, who spun on the edge and turned it into the path of Lankshear, who shot across Christian Walton and into the net, the on-loan Tottenham striker’s sixth goal of the season.

It was a case of Town being too casual, the intensity of the performance having dropped in the spell following the break for Goodrham’s injury.

Oxford threatened again in the 38th minute, Jack Currie shooting well into the North Stand after Krastev had been held up and then forced to play a deeper pass than he would have wanted to from a promising area on the right of the area.

And two minutes later, the Blues restored their lead. Nunez turned Walle Egeli’s pass into feet on the right corner of the box into the path of Furlong, whose low cross took a deflection and Akpom got in ahead of Yellows’ skipper Michal Helik to divert the ball low into the far corner of the net for his second goal of the season and first at Portman Road.

The Blues quickly went looking for a third, Nunez and Cajuste exchanging passes and the Chilean hooking a ball over the Oxford backline but the Swede was unable to make a clean contact and Cumming claimed.

Moments later, Nunez unleashed a strike from distance which Cumming batted away to his right, then Akpom shot wide in the aftermath of a corner and Philogene shot low and wide of Cumming’s right post from distance.

In the closing moments of three additional minutes, Cedric Kipre did well to nod a deep corner from the left back across goal but no Town player was able to get onto it.

The Blues were warmly applauded off at the break having dominated from the off, scoring a well-deserved first goal through Philogene.

Their performance drifted midway through the half, however, and Oxford scored via their first serious attack, before Town stepped it up again and, having restored their lead via a confidence-boosting goal for Akpom, might have gone in further ahead at the break having created a number of late chances.

A third goal in the second half ought to be enough to seal a fourth home win on the bounce, however, the U’s showed both in the game at the Kassam Stadium and in the first half that they are capable of scoring out of nothing.

Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, Walle Egeli, Nunez, Philogene, Akpom. Subs: Palmer, Greaves, Young, Johnson, Taylor, McAteer, Burns, Clarke, Azon.

Oxford: Cumming, Long, Helik, Brown, Currie, De Keersmaecker, Vaulks, Placheta, Krastev, Goodrham (Dembele 23), Lankshear. Subs: Ingram, Spencer, Leigh, L Harris, Mills, Romeny, M Harris, Bradshaw. Referee: Will Finnie (Luton).

Photo: Matchday Images