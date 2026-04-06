Ipswich Town 2-1 Birmingham City - Match Report

Monday, 6th Apr 2026 17:10 Town came from behind to win for the first time since Easter Monday 2024 as goals from Ben Johnson and Kasey McAteer saw the Blues to a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City at Portman Road and up to second in the Championship, at least until later this evening. The visitors went ahead against the run of play through Carlos Vicente on 32, but Johnson levelled in the 41st minute and McAteer netted what proved to be the winner four minutes later. The Midlanders had the better of the second half and were furious that a Dara O’Shea own goal was ruled out as the assistant referee had wrongly indicated the ball had already gone out of play. The Blues made two changes from the team which drew 1-1 at home with Millwall just over a fortnight ago with Marcelino Nunez, who had been out and George Hirst coming back into the side. Nunez, who has been out for a month with a hamstring injury, replaces Anis Mehmeti as the number 10 with the Albania international on the bench. Hirst came in as the number nine for Ivan Azon, who is absent from the 20-man squad. Cedric Kipre was back on the bench having served his two-match ban, but with Leif Davis still missing as he serves the last game of his suspension. For Birmingham, under-fire manager Chris Davies made seven changes from the team which lost 1-0 at home to Blackburn on Good Friday with Bright Osayi-Samuel, Phil Neumann, Jonathan Panzo, Jhon Solis, Vicente, Demarai Gray and August Priske coming into the team with Ethan Laird, Jack Robinson, Tomoki Iwata, Tommy Doyle, Patrick Roberts, Ibrahim Osman and Marvin Ducksch dropping to the bench. Town began very positively, Nunez charging the ball down midway inside the Birmingham half as Panzo sought to clear before playing it to McAteer to his right, the Irish international taking a touch before hitting a shot just over. Birmingham weren’t too far away from going in front with their first attack of the game in the fifth minute. Gray sent a deep free-kick over from the left which reached Vicente beyond the far post from where the Spaniard struck a shot across goal which Johnson diverted behind. But it was mainly Town and on 12 McAteer fed Hirst in the area but the Scotland international’s first touch let him down and the ball ran to visiting keeper James Beadle. Five minutes later, after good work from Hirst, Nunez played in McAteer but a defender got across to clear ahead of the former Leicester man. Just head of the half hour, Jacob Greaves was hauled down in the box by Panzo as a corner from the left was sent over by Jack Clarke. The defender was adamant the Blues should have been awarded a penalty but referee Adam Herczeg showed no interest. On 32, Town should have taken the lead. McAteer broke through on goal after stabbing the ball past a defender but hit his low shot too close to Beadle, who saved down to his right. Within a minute, the Blues were made to pay as the Midlanders took the lead. One-time Town target Jay Stansfield crossed from the left and, as with the earlier Birmingham chance, Vicente was found unmarked at the back of the box from where he struck a low shot across Christian Walton and into the net. Gray was booked for kicking the ball away to stop Town taking a free-kick in the 37th minute, before the Blues were forced into a change, Azor Matusiwa, who earlier had had his thigh taped up, making way for Mehmeti ahead of a 25-year Nunez free-kick which hit the wall, knocking over the player who had got in the way. Mehmeti took up the number 10 role with Nunez moving back and Dan Neil taking up the deeper central midfield role. And two minutes after coming on, the former Bristol City man was involved in Town’s equaliser. He and McAteer kept the ball alive on the byline on the right, before laying it back to Darnell Furlong, who looped a cross towards the back post where Johnson scuffed goalwards, Neumann attempting to hook away but with the ball already well behind the line, as the referee’s technology confirmed. The Blues’ support were still celebrating Johnson’s first league goal of the season - in addition to his Carabao Cup strike at Bromley - when Town took the lead in the 45th minute. Clarke played in Hirst on the edge of the box, the striker feeding McAteer, who was making a strong run to his right. The pass was inch-perfect for the Irishman, who this time shot low past Beadle to the keeper’s right to claim his first goal for the Blues. The wideman, who hasn’t had the easiest of seasons since moving from the Foxes in the summer, celebrated gleefully, with the Portman Road crowd roaring in appreciation after his name was read out over the PA. Town kept up the pressure as the game moved into six additional minutes, Hirst heading into Beadle’s arms following a corner on the right, then Mehmeti shooting low from the right of the area to the keeper. The Blues were cheered off at the break having turned the game around having gone behind, a rare occurrence this season and one still to end in victory. In truth, the Birmingham goal had come very much against the run of play with Town having been the better side but without creating too many clear-cut chances, aside from McAteer’s effort moments before the visitor went in front. But the Blues’ performance had stepped up a level from an attacking perspective once Mehmeti was introduced, the sub playing a role in Johnson’s goal and with Town looking a more dangerous prospect overall. McAteer, who has got himself in good positions all season but without taking his opportunities, kept his head up despite not taking his first chance and was clearly delighted to take his second, his first goal since netting against the Blues for Leicester in the penultimate game of last season. Birmingham, who aside from the goal had shown little in the first half, made a chance ahead of the second, Iwata replacing Paik Seung-Ho. Town began the second half scruffily, but on 50 Panzo allowed McAteer and the ball to get behind him on the right of the area but the earlier scorer scuffed his shot across the face and wide. Birmingham made two more changes on 56, Panzo and Gray making way for Laird and Osman. The visitors, who were taking the game to the Blues, threatened just after the hour, Solis cutting in from the left and hitting a low shot which Walton saved comfortably down at his near post. Town began to get on top, the ball falling to Hirst in space on the edge of the area but Osayi-Samuel got in the way of the striker’s shot and it went behind for a corner. Moments later, Mehmeti, who had been quieter since the break, overhit a pass to McAteer in space on the right of the area as he stumbled. On 65, the Blues claimed a penalty after Clarke was knocked over as he cut inside on the edge of the box having been played in by Hirst as Town counter-attacked. Referee Herczeg showed no interest but replays suggested the Blues might have had a case. Birmingham thought they’d levelled in the 70th minute when Osman took the ball round Furlong and his cross was turned into his own net by O’Shea. However, the linesman and then the referee indicated that the ball had already gone out of play, although replays suggested that was incorrect. O’Shea blocked a Stansfield shot from just outside the area, before Town, who had continued to be poor in possession with the visitors in control, but looking a threat when breaking, made a triple change on 75. Hirst, Nunez and Clarke made way for Chuba Akpom, who came close to joining Birmingham in the summer, Jack Taylor and Jaden Philogene. Taylor was booked on 76 for a shove on a Birmingham player after winning a tackle with the Blues looking to impose themselves on the game more but while still giving the ball away all too easily. Walton made a positive run off his line to clear as the match moved into its final 10 minutes with Town still not having regained their earlier control and composure. Birmingham made a double change on 81, Roberts and Ducksch replacing Vicente and Stansfield. The visitors came very close to getting back on terms in the 85th minute, Osman hitting a shot from just inside the area on the left which Walton saved down to his right. Laird followed up and Greaves, outstanding at the back for the Blues, threw himself in the way of the rebound. Town made their final change moments later, McAteer receiving a warm ovation as he left the pitch and Kipre taking over. Greaves moved to left-back and Johnson to wide right. The Blues again felt they should have been awarded a penalty in the 87th minute, Akpom chasing a ball down the middle before being manhandled to the ground having got behind his man. Again referee Herczeg showed no interest. Town continued to toil as the game moved into four additional minutes with Birmingham assisting them in their cause with some overhit crosses. But the Blues saw out the final minutes to secure a vital win, their first having been behind since the 3-2 win against Southampton on the way to promotion two years ago. Town had ridden their luck in the second half, not least with the decision to disallow the own goal appearing incorrect from the video footage, although Kieran McKenna’s men will feel they had two decent penalty shouts. The Blues had been scruffy on the ball throughout the second period, allowing Birmingham to cause them more problems than they should have. But, unlike at Stoke and on other occasions this season and also in the Premier League campaign, Town were able to dig in and see out a result, which moves them back ahead of Millwall, who earlier in the day were beaten 2-1 at home by Norwich, on goal difference with the Blues having two games in hand on the Lions. Middlesbrough are at Swansea in this evening’s 5.30pm kick-off and will go ahead of Town if they win but again with the Blues having two games in hand once Boro have played their game. Town’s promotion ambitions are very much in their own hands as they go into their final seven matches of the season, the next the East Anglian derby at Norwich next Saturday. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Johnson, Matusiwa (Mehmeti 39), Neil, McAteer (Kipre 86), Nunez (Taylor 75), Clarke (Philogene 75), Hirst (Akpom 75). Unused: Palmer, Baggott, Cajuste, Walle Egeli. Birmingham: Beadle, Osayi-Samuel, Neumann, Klarer (c), Panzo (Laird 56), Solis, Paik (Iwata 46), Vicente (Roberts 81), Stansfield (Ducksch 81), Gray (Osman 56), Priske. Unused: Allsop, Robinson, Doyle, Kanya. Referee: Adam Herczeg (Durham). Att: 29,381. Photo: Matchday Images



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CustardCream added 17:11 - Apr 6

Not the most convincing performance, especially in the second half



BUT, we've come from behind to win a game finally and what a time of the season to do it. Now back into the top 2 with games in hand.



Huge slice of luck with the disallowed goal, but I guess we were owed a decision like that.



Also very happy to see McAteer score finally (should probably have had 3 today).



Nice to have football back at PR and something we can all be pleased with. 7

Miaow added 17:11 - Apr 6

Big three points.



Very pleased for McAteer to get his goal. He could have actually had a hat-trick with that earlier chance and then the shot that went past the far post in the second half. 6

Saxonblue74 added 17:15 - Apr 6

Why so nervous? Didn't enjoy that at all!!! 4

TimmyH added 17:16 - Apr 6

Well I know results are more important than performances at this time of the season but that was very unconvincing, if any side parked the bus that 2nd half it was us. Feels like nerves are already kicking in so god knows what we'll be like next Saturday and beyond but I guess its the same for others.



When Mehmeti came on with 10 minutes left in the first it seemed to energise us and got ahead but thereafter we went largely back into our shell and then got fortunate with a perfectly goal disallowed.



Up to 2nd place for now but on that showing I'm not sure the budgies will be quaking in their boots, bigger and more nervy games to come no doubt. 3

paulcooperisgod added 17:17 - Apr 6

Only 21 thousand there??? 0

TimmyH added 17:18 - Apr 6

'good goal disallowed' 1

Broadbent23 added 17:18 - Apr 6

A frustrating win. The international break has made us look rusty. The team felt unbalanced at times. There wasn't enough flow and players at times looked lazy. 3 points is good but we need to be much better against THEM next week (whom it us a favour today). Mcateer deserves the MOM. A good week on the training ground will help. We did have some luck today with Birmingham disallowed goal (which VAR may have allowed). Anyway second place for now. Believe in promotion. 2

TedEJBrown added 17:19 - Apr 6

Lucky but as we know it all evens out across the season. Hoping the swans do a job for us, like those up the road did. Not feeling too confident about next weekend, would be pleased to take a point. 0

barrystedmunds added 17:19 - Apr 6

That has to be worrying! Just over 21000. 0

TimmyH added 17:24 - Apr 6

Why are posters talking about the attendance?...there was over 29000, you just have to look at if there are any empty seats and there were few! 1

TedEJBrown added 17:24 - Apr 6

BBC has Attendance: 29,381. 3

fifeblue added 17:27 - Apr 6

BBC stated Attendance: 29,381 2

RobITFC added 17:27 - Apr 6

To be honest we were awful! 4

fifeblue added 17:28 - Apr 6

TedEJBrown SNAP!



Typo on here? 1

bluesissy added 17:31 - Apr 6

All about the result today...but the 2nd half performance was poor. 1

BangaloreBlues added 17:31 - Apr 6

Just saw the brief highlights. We got away with that second Birmingham goal, it should have stood. Justice for bad decisions losing us points against Leicester and Stoke?

Stats look dreadful for the second half, just three attempts on goal and none on target.

We will need to do much better next week otherwise we will return home with nothing.

Still, eight unbeaten and Millwall lost. It's in our hands, plain and simple. 1

poldark added 17:32 - Apr 6

McKenna won’t be moaning about officials today so lucky clearly the was not out of play second half terrible with Birmingham all over us McKenna must be sacked as he is totally useless

McKenna OUT -1

algarvefan added 17:33 - Apr 6

Well with that kind of luck, if we keep it going, we'll get promoted!!!



Thought we were disjointed and struggled against a very physical side, Clarke and Hirst were poor again, pleased to see McAteer break his duck, he deserved in today and could have had 3. Play like that against Naarich and we'll be in big trouble.



We so need an in form striker, maybe give Egeli a go after his goals for Norway? Still think we will only make the play offs, but at least we are still in the mix!!! 2

jas0999 added 17:33 - Apr 6

A very very important win. Thought we played well first half and didn’t deserved to be behind, but recovered well. 2-1 at half time was indeed a good outcome and thought we deserved to be in front …



… but what on earth was that second half about? Does the manager know a football match is played over two halves, because for past six or so games we have only turned up for one of the 45 minutes. Birmingham had lost three in a row away and failed to score, so why on earth did we allow them to take control and have attack after attack? It’s odd.



In the end we were extremely lucky to get the win and frankly, no more moaning about refeerimg decisions. As that disallowed goal pays back a large chunk of decisions which have gone against us.



Big game against Norwich now and we must play for the FULL game, not just one half. Over to KM to earn his salary and sort it out. Play for just one half at Norwich and we lose. 1

IndependentlyBlue added 17:33 - Apr 6

Phil



Please correct the attendance figure before someone messes their kecks over it



Good result, charge starts here 2

BangaloreBlues added 17:34 - Apr 6

What's this 21,000 malarkey?

Attendance was 29,381 stated on BBC and SKY. 0

johnwarksshorts added 17:34 - Apr 6

3 points, that's all that matters. Typical first match after a long break performance.

Need to be alot, lot better on Saturday. 0

TimmyH added 17:37 - Apr 6

jas0999 - lets be honest we only played the last 10 minutes of the 1st half when Mehmeti came on and seemed to change things, before that it felt like an end of season dead rubber game, the 2nd half isn't even worth talking about. 0

chepstowblue added 17:37 - Apr 6

In a season where I can count the good performances on one hand, being in second place is truly mind boggling. Poor again today, but thankfully one massive officiating error helps us get the job done. Other than the three points I can't think of any positives! 0

armchaircritic59 added 17:41 - Apr 6

Funny old game football, isn't it? As usual I will call it as I saw it. Average first half display followed by a simply awful 2nd half in which we could barely make one pass let alone string 2 together. Yet by hook and by most definitely crook here we are in a good deal better place than we were this morning!



Terrible howler by the officials in disallowing a perfectly good Birmingham goal as anyone who's seen a replay will know. So as I've said a number of times after the fuss about refereeing lately in here, it tends to even itself out, and boy did it today, big time! Also help from our feathered " friends " from up the road too! Maybe another set of feathered " friends " could give us yet another one now at Swansea!



MOM for me from very few contenders, Jacob Greaves who stuck to his task well. A mention too, for the much maligned Kasey McAteer, got his goal finally, and it was his persistence on the by line that lead to the 2nd one, and helped out on the defensive side of things. Probably should have got another one, but pleased for him.



Lady luck was on our side this time. Well Ironically I'd take another 7 like that if it's what it takes. Though I think we're going to need far better performances than that to get us over the line. Just so strange, the door's kept swinging open, we've declined to go through it, this time we have with such a poor display. As I said at the start, funny old game football! 0

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