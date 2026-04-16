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Wearing Scotland's U23s Beaten On Penalties
Thursday, 16th Apr 2026 21:38

Town Women’s central defender Megan Wearing played the full 90 minutes as Scotland’s U23s drew 0-0 with Denmark at the Pinatar Arena in Spain, but was among those to miss their spot-kick in the penalty shootout, which ended 5-4 to the Danes.

The game was the young Scots’ last of this season’s European campaign, Wearing having been an unused sub in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to France at the same venue.

Photo: IMAGO/PPAUK via Reuters Connect



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