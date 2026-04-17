Town Foodbanks Group Holding Collection at Boro Match

Friday, 17th Apr 2026 19:17

Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks (ITFC FSF) is calling on supporters to once again back their community at their next collection ahead of the home fixture against Middlesbrough on Sunday.

The appeal comes following a significant rise in demand for support from Ipswich-based foodbank Families In Need (FIND) during March.

The latest figures from FIND show that 939 people were supported across the month, 634 adults and 295 children, underlining the continued pressure facing families across Ipswich.

Alongside emergency food provision, the Easter period saw a major effort to ensure families did not go without. A total of 658 Easter eggs were distributed directly with emergency food parcels, reaching 458 adults and 200 children.

In addition, a further 300 eggs were donated to partner organisations across the town, including YMCA Trinity, Lighthouse Women’s Aid, Suffolk Refugee Support, Sanctuary Supported Living and Ipswich Borough Council’s homeless team.

The demand for support extended beyond food. FIND also recorded a high number of non-food referrals with 19 referrals supporting 53 people (20 adults and 33 children), providing essential household items such as beds, cookers and fridge-freezers to families in crisis.

Find manager Jane Basham said: “March’s figures show just how much pressure families in Ipswich are still under. Food is only part of the picture, increasing numbers of people are being referred for essential household items, which really highlights the level of hardship being faced locally.

“The response from supporters over Easter was incredible. Donations of Easter eggs meant we could bring a small amount of joy to hundreds of children and families at what can be a really difficult time. It’s a reminder of what this community can achieve when it comes together.”

ITFC FSF is urging supporters attending the Middlesbrough fixture to donate what they can with physical donations, cash and card donations accepted.

Collection points will be open from 10am until 11.30am located in the FanZone and opposite Planet Blue, welcoming donations from all supporters.

ITFC FSF continues to organise monthly collections at Portman Road, working in partnership with FIND to provide vital support to people across Ipswich.

Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks is part of the national Fans Supporting Foodbanks movement, which originated with Liverpool and Everton supporters in 2015. The initiative now spans 40-plus clubs across the English footballing pyramid, all united under the principle that Hunger Doesn't Wear Club Colours.

Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks can be contacted via ITFC.FSF@gmail.com, while they can be found on Facebook here and on Twitter here. Donations can be made via a GoFundMe page here.

Photo: Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks