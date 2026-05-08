Walton in WhoScored’s Championship Team of the Season
Friday, 8th May 2026 14:08
Blues keeper Christian Walton has been named in WhoScored’s Sky Bet Championship Team of the Season.
Walton, the only Town player to make the XI, is ranked at 6.8 by the statistics website used by the EFL for their Teams of the Week. The 30-year-old was nominated for the April Player of the Month award but missed out to Portsmouth’s Adrian Segecic.
“Christian Walton has quietly been one of the most effective goalkeepers in the Championship this season,” writes the EFL website.
“He finished with the second-most clean sheets in the league, narrowly missing out on the Golden Glove to Coventry’s Carl Rushworth, who played nine more games.
“He ranks third in the league for goals prevented with an xGOT difference of 5.55, underlining his ability to stop high-quality chances.
“His 98 saves place him 14th overall, but with a 73 percent save rate and 2.6 saves per game, efficiency has been key.
“He also ranks inside the top 10 for saves from shots outside the box and has saved one of three penalties this season.
“All three of Walton’s best performances came away from home, highlighting his reliability under pressure.”
Those games were at Millwall, 8.5 rating, Watford in which he saved a penalty, 8.0, and West Brom, 7.7.
Walton came into the team in October after Alex Palmer suffered a calf injury, coming on as a sub in the 3-0 home defeat to Charlton.
He went on to keep 16 clean sheets in 36 Championship starts, second in the division behind Coventry’s Rushworth, who played 46 games. Walton’s clean sheet percentage was 43.2 to Rushworth’s 37.
Also in WhoScored’s XI are summer Blues target Hayden Hackney, who enjoyed an impressive season with Middlesbrough, and Millwall winger Femi Azeez, the subject of Town bids in January.
Photo: TWTD
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