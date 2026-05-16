O'Shea Skippers and Ogbene Starts as Ireland Win

Saturday, 16th May 2026 19:13

Dara O’Shea skippered and Chieo Ogbene also added to his caps as the Republic of Ireland thrashed Grenada 5-0 in a friendly in Murcia, Spain this evening.

The Grenadians, who had former Blues full-back Kane Vincent-Young in their line-up, frustrated Ireland until a minute after the break when Sheffield United’s Tom Cannon opened the scoring having only come on at half-time.

Cannon netted a second on 55, before a powerful 62nd-minute header from O’Shea, who was playing on the left of a back three, sent Lincoln midfielder Jack Moylan through on goal to score Ireland’s third.

Moylan, who was making his international bow, went on to bag a debut hat-trick, adding his second on 80 and third four minutes later.

Ogbene, who is aiming to get back into the Town squad ahead of next season having spent this campaign on loan at Sheffield United, played as a right-sided 10 before being replaced in the 63rd minute.

O’Shea was winning his 44th cap, while Ogbene took his full international appearances to 33.

Kasey McAteer was initially named in the squad for the training camp which preceded today’s match but pulled out with injury before travelling, while Jack Taylor and Sammie Szmodics, who ended the season out on loan at Derby, were left out due to ongoing injuries, the midfielder subsequently undergoing knee surgery.

Ireland have two more friendlies, Qatar in Dublin on May 28th and a trip to Canada on June 6th, but a separate squad will be selected for those games this week with manager Heimir Hallgrímsson expected to leave out some players who have had busy seasons.

Photo: Reuters