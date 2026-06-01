Al-Hamadi Named in Iraq World Cup Finals Squad

Monday, 1st Jun 2026 11:09

Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi has been named in Iraq’s 26-man squad for the World Cup finals.

Manager Graham Arnold named a 34-strong provisional party ahead of a training camp in Girona, Spain and how now selected his final group for the finals with Al-Hamadi among those to make the cut.

Iraq face Norway, France and Senegal in their group games but before then have a friendly with Spain on Thursday and, having flown to the US and their base, the Greenbrier Sports Performance Centre in West Virginia, will play a final friendly against Venezuela a week tomorrow.

Al-Hamadi, who spent last season on loan at Luton Town, has previously won 18 full caps, scoring five international goals.

The 24-year-old will be one of two current Town players at the finals, George Hirst having been named in the Scotland party.

Ten players have featured at previous World Cups while with Town: Mick Mills, Paul Mariner, Terry Butcher (all England), John Wark, Alan Brazil (Scotland), Bontcho Guentchev (Bulgaria), Matt Holland (Republic of Ireland), Amir Karic (Slovenia), Tommy Smith (New Zealand, who will also be at this summer’s finals) and Jonas Knudsen (Denmark).

John Elsworthy (Wales), George Burley (Scotland) and Bartosz Bialkowski (Poland) have been in squads for finals without playing, and in Elsworthy’s case in 1958 without travelling.

Photo: Reuters