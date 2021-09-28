Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 6 v 0 Doncaster Rovers
SkyBet League One
Tuesday, 28th September 2021 Kick-off 19:45

Vaclav Hladky
Janoi Donacien
George Edmundson
Cameron Burgess
Matt Penney
Lee Evans
Samy Morsy
Wes Burns
Bersant Celina
Scott Fraser
Macauley Bonne
Rekeem Harper
Conor Chaplin
Sone Aluko
Pontus Dahlberg
Kyle Knoyle
Ro-Shaun Williams
Tom Anderson
Tommy Rowe
Ben Close
Matt Smith
Danny Gardner
Joe Dodoo
Tiago Cukur
Jordi Hiwula-Mayifuila
Joseph Olowu
Aidan Barlow
Rodrigo Vilca

Your Ipswich Town v Doncaster Rovers Match Reports

TractorFrog added 22:02 - Sep 28

Hladky - 8
Donacien - 8
Edmundson - 7
Burgess - 7
Penney - 8
Evans - 9
Morsy - 9
Burns - 9
Celina - 7
Fraser - 8
Bonne - 9
The Match - 10
Incredible match; all eleven were class. I was tempted to give them all a ten, but decided to do it properly and just reserve that for the match. Hladky was commanding and made a good save, Donacien got forward and defended well. Both centre-backs defended solidly but had little to do. Penney was constantly assaulted but was always involved in attacks. Evans scored the first hattrick for five years, while Morsy totally dominated the midfield. Every time Burns got the ball, we looked like we might score. Celina was a little shaky at first but got two great assists. Fraser was always threatening and linked up well with those around him. Bonne scored two, including an absolute cracker. The subs had little impact but Harper and Aluko both had good moments. I loved every minute of that match, thank you, Ipswich Town!
1


