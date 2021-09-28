Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Vaclav Hladky ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Janoi Donacien ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Edmundson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cameron Burgess ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Matt Penney ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lee Evans ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Samy Morsy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wes Burns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Bersant Celina ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Scott Fraser ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Macauley Bonne ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Rekeem Harper ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sone Aluko ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Pontus Dahlberg ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kyle Knoyle ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ro-Shaun Williams ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tom Anderson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tommy Rowe ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ben Close ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Matt Smith ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Danny Gardner ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joe Dodoo ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tiago Cukur ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jordi Hiwula-Mayifuila ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joseph Olowu ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aidan Barlow ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Rodrigo Vilca

Your Ipswich Town v Doncaster Rovers Match Reports TractorFrog added 22:02 - Sep 28



Incredible match; all eleven were class. I was tempted to give them all a ten, but decided to do it properly and just reserve that for the match. Hladky was commanding and made a good save, Donacien got forward and defended well. Both centre-backs defended solidly but had little to do. Penney was constantly assaulted but was always involved in attacks. Evans scored the first hattrick for five years, while Morsy totally dominated the midfield. Every time Burns got the ball, we looked like we might score. Celina was a little shaky at first but got two great assists. Fraser was always threatening and linked up well with those around him. Bonne scored two, including an absolute cracker. The subs had little impact but Harper and Aluko both had good moments. I loved every minute of that match, thank you, Ipswich Town! 1



