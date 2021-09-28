By continuing to use the site, you agree to our use of
cookies
and to abide by our
Terms and Conditions
.
We in turn value your personal details in accordance with our
Privacy Policy
.
Please
log in
or
register
. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Home
News
Forum
Interactive
Prediction League
Chat
Team Selector
League Calculator
Ground Guide
Questionnaire
TWTD on Twitter
TWTD on Facebook
Multimedia
Highlights
Ipswich Town
Championship
League One
League Two
Podcasts
Ipswich Town
Life's a Pitch
Blue Monday
Ipswich Fanzone
Naked Football Show
General Football
Blogs
Polls
Fixtures
Stats
Squad
Tables
Club
ITFC.co.uk
ITFC Club Shop
ITFC Tickets
ITFC Supporters' Club
Live Scores
Betting
Shop
Classifieds
Ipswich Autographs
Ipswich Programmes
Ipswich Shirts
Ipswich Scarves
Toffs Retro Shirts
Tickets
Ipswich Regent
Ipswich Corn Exchange
Ipswich Town 6
v
0 Doncaster Rovers
SkyBet League One
Tuesday, 28th September 2021 Kick-off 19:45
Preview
Selector
Predictions
Ground
Report
Ratings
Reaction
Table
H2H
Gallery
Rate Players
Display Ratings
Season Summary
My Ratings
Voting is
OPEN
. Click
here
to submit your votes.
Vaclav
Hladky
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Janoi
Donacien
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
George
Edmundson
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Cameron
Burgess
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Matt
Penney
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Lee
Evans
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Samy
Morsy
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Wes
Burns
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Bersant
Celina
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Scott
Fraser
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Macauley
Bonne
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Rekeem
Harper
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Conor
Chaplin
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Sone
Aluko
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Pontus
Dahlberg
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Kyle
Knoyle
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Ro-Shaun
Williams
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Tom
Anderson
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Tommy
Rowe
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Ben
Close
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Matt
Smith
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Danny
Gardner
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Joe
Dodoo
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Tiago
Cukur
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Jordi
Hiwula-Mayifuila
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Joseph
Olowu
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Aidan
Barlow
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Rodrigo
Vilca
Referee
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Match Rating
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Your Ipswich Town v Doncaster Rovers Match Reports
TractorFrog
added 22:02 - Sep 28
Hladky - 8
Donacien - 8
Edmundson - 7
Burgess - 7
Penney - 8
Evans - 9
Morsy - 9
Burns - 9
Celina - 7
Fraser - 8
Bonne - 9
The Match - 10
Incredible match; all eleven were class. I was tempted to give them all a ten, but decided to do it properly and just reserve that for the match. Hladky was commanding and made a good save, Donacien got forward and defended well. Both centre-backs defended solidly but had little to do. Penney was constantly assaulted but was always involved in attacks. Evans scored the first hattrick for five years, while Morsy totally dominated the midfield. Every time Burns got the ball, we looked like we might score. Celina was a little shaky at first but got two great assists. Fraser was always threatening and linked up well with those around him. Bonne scored two, including an absolute cracker. The subs had little impact but Harper and Aluko both had good moments. I loved every minute of that match, thank you, Ipswich Town!
1
About Us
Contact Us
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Cookies
Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021