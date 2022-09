Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Christian Walton ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Janoi Donacien ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cameron Burgess ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wes Burns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lee Evans ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sam Morsy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Leif Davis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Marcus Harness ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Freddie Ladapo ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dominic Ball ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tyreece John-Jules ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gassan Ahadme ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Greg Leigh ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kyle Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Belshaw ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luca Hoole ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alfie Kilgour ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Bobby Thomas ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lewis Gordon ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Anthony Evans ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sam Finley ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke McCormick ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Harry Anderson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aaron Collins ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Trevor Clarke ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 John Marquis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sylvester Jasper ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Paul Coutts ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Harvey Saunders ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Glenn Whelan

Referee ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Match Rating ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10



Your Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers Match Reports grinch added 22:04 - Sep 13



Donacien pure class 👏 1



timleatham added 22:26 - Sep 13



The first 30 minutes was some of the best football we have played in years. Could have been 3-0 up! Top performances across the team however my MOM is Evans followed by Chaplin, Wolfy and Walton. A win was rarely in doubt. Squad depth looks amazing. Hope Burgess is ok after the nasty collision he had. 1



Robert_Garrett added 22:32 - Sep 13



Quality of football by both sides was really entertaining and once again Christian Walton was brilliant in keeping a clean sheet and steeling the backbone. Pity about the damage to Cameron Burgess in a very contested affair.. Ref had an oustanding game after the last few weeks of contraversy. Janoi is definitely the boy to watch at the moment and Evans and Chappers oused class throughout. Pirates goalie was quite good at holding on to difficult shots too. Two sending offs for the centre backs that were run ragged. Joey Barton thought if he kept the ball then it would be 0-0 after ninety minutes? 0