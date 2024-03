Voting was locked for this match at midnight on Wednesday 6th March but you may still add your mini match reports. Note that members and non-members alike were able to vote. Vaclav Hladky 6.8 Axel Tuanzebe 6.3 Luke Woolfenden 6.0 Cameron Burgess 6.7 Leif Davis 7.9 Sam Morsy 8.0 Massimo Luongo 5.8 Omari Hutchinson 5.9 Conor Chaplin 6.8 Marcus Harness 5.6 Kieffer Moore 5.6 Harry Clarke 6.4 Wes Burns 8.3 Jack Taylor 7.1 Ali Al-Hamadi 6.9 Jeremy Sarmiento 6.9 6.2 Max O'Leary 6.0 Ross McCrorie 5.8 Zak Vyner 6.1 Rob Dickie 5.4 Cameron Pring 5.4 Joe Williams 5.7 Taylor Gardner-Hickman 6.0 Harry Cornick 5.9 Jason Knight 6.9 Anis Mehmeti 6.4 Nahki Wells 6.4 Tommy Conway 5.7 Mark Sykes

Referee 4.3 Match Rating 7.6



Your Ipswich Town v Bristol City Match Reports timleatham added 22:23 - Mar 5



What a rollercoaster of a match. The subs transformed the match and Leif was incredible. Loving this season however boy was that a stressful match! 1



Robert_Garrett added 22:33 - Mar 5



What a crazy mixed up exciting display of a mad house three points to keep us second. The 60th minute was the turning point tipping things in our favour at last. Both teams were heroes tonight. Bristol really made a game of it and gave Kieran something to think about tactically. 3



Europablue added 23:01 - Mar 5



This one felt very special. It definitely feels like something special is happening this season. Bristol were very good, we played ok, but the desire to win was so strong that we were unstoppable. 1



itfcskayman added 23:18 - Mar 5



Burns at his very best off the bench. He was unplayable. 6



AlanG296 added 23:53 - Mar 5



Soporific first hour of strolling towards adversity then on came the subs with the energy that only Morsy had been showing previously. 4



Johnny_Boy7 added 00:08 - Mar 6



First half a bit of a non event with both teams cancelling each other out. Town's first attempt on goal wasn't until the 21st minute. Second half was bonkers. City had begun to look more adventurous and probably deserved the opening goal although there did appear to be a foul on town player for city to start the move which the ref missed (like 3 blatant hand balls in the first half). Mehmeti's shot took a deflection that wrong footed Hdlaky. City also hit the angle of post and bar before Kevin made a quadruple substitution which galvanized Town into an almost immediate equaliser. It seemed like momentum was moving in town's favour but a hopeful punt upfield was allowed to bounce Leif Davis and the winger hooked the ball over allowing city to take a 2 - 1 lead. Davis made up for this error by providing an assist for the Town equaliser. More drama when Burns was brought down in the penalty area and the ref pointed to the spot.

-2



Bert added 00:16 - Mar 6



A game for the neutrals ! Forget the mistakes and frustration just bottle the last twenty minutes and smile. Burns deserved his goal when he was pulled down with no red for their player. I don’t blame Bristol for playing League One football at times but class won out. 0



ITFC_Singapore added 01:06 - Mar 6



Moore was miles off it tonight, everything bounced off him again. Still love him though and would start him next game, KMc was right to hook him though. I've been disappointed with Mr. Burnns for most of the season but he showed just what a top player he can be when he's on it. Sensational when he came on. I thought Taylor was really good as well.......we are so strong with our four CM's. Morsy's consistency is amazing.....the only player who doesn't have ups and down and off spells....though i do think he should have walked in the first half. -3



Pilgrimblue added 08:47 - Mar 6



Unreal!

Not at our best with Bristol dictating play. But something had to change and wow did Kieran get it right. 0



aljames added 10:42 - Mar 6



First half to forget. Bristol totally stifled us. Second half Subs changed the game as once again we had to go behind to start playing with urgency. We better anybody with quick passing & moving. Once again the fight & resilience of the side was needed for the win. Phew! 0



Gogs added 19:03 - Mar 6



The subs obviously changed the game, but Morsy was magnificent all night 0



Gogs added 16:29 - Mar 7



