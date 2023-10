Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Lee Nicholls ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Matty Pearson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Michal Helik ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Josh Ruffels ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sorba Thomas ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Rudoni ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jonathan Hogg ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ben Wiles ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Yuta Nakayama ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Delano Burgzorg ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Koroma ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Rarmani Edmonds-Green ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kian Harratt ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kyle Hudlin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ben Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tom Lees ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Vaclav Hladky ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Harry Clarke ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cameron Burgess ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Leif Davis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lee Evans ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Massimo Luongo ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wes Burns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Omari Hutchinson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Hirst ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Freddie Ladapo ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Marcus Harness ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Taylor ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Brandon Williams ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dane Scarlett

Referee ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Match Rating ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10



Your Huddersfield Town v Ipswich Town Match Reports Maltster added 10:49 - Oct 1



We were very lucky to get a point. We simply didn't know how to handle long balls into our rear area. We wone every header BUT the ball always went to a Hddersfield player. It took until the second half for the team started to play the ball on the ground. A packed defence and a brilliant goal keeper nearly won the game.

Clearly we lacked leadership without Sam on the pitch 2



Linkboy13 added 11:22 - Oct 1



Yes we were lucky today when we had the chance to attack our build up play was pedestrian . Some strong runs by Hirst in the first half who is getting stronger and looking a championship player just needs to put the half chances away far happier running onto balls before scoring. Sam Morsy is irreplaceable in the side and wouldn't look out of place in any Ipswich team I've seen in fifty years. 0



Robert_Garrett added 11:38 - Oct 1



Very tough opponent who obviously set up to block our creativity in midfield although half the job was done with Sam's suspension. Lee is not the same type of aggressive player that gets in yer face! The two goalies were fantastic in their super saves toherwise it would have been 10-10. Despite leif's return the defence was unexpectantly shaky at times. Brandon and Dane showed their class after coming on. Wes and Omari were the outstanding players again which Omari just shaded with the excitement he condures up on the terraces. Referee was excellent and Huddersfield only got the point through brute strength and ignorance not through any particular football skill. MoM both goalies.......... 0