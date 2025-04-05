By continuing to use the site, you agree to our use of
cookies
and to abide by our
Terms and Conditions
.
We in turn value your personal details in accordance with our
Privacy Policy
.
Please
log in
or
register
. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Home
News
Forum
Interactive
Prediction League
Chat
Team Selector
League Calculator
Questionnaire
TWTD on Twitter
TWTD on Facebook
Podcasts
Ipswich Town
TWTV
Life's a Pitch
Blue Monday
Ipswich Fanzone
Naked Football Show
General Football
Blogs
Polls
Fixtures
Stats
Squad
Tables
ITFC Women
News
Fixtures
Results
Table
Club
ITFC.co.uk
ITFC Club Shop
ITFC Tickets
ITFC Supporters' Club
Shop
Toffs Retro Shirts
Tickets
Ipswich Regent
Ipswich Corn Exchange
Ipswich Town 1
v
2 Wolverhampton Wanderers
FA Premier League
Saturday, 5th April 2025 Kick-off 15:00
Preview
Selector
Predictions
Report
Ratings
Reaction
Table
H2H
Gallery
Rate Players
Display Ratings
Season Summary
My Ratings
Voting is
OPEN
. Click
here
to submit your votes.
Alex
Palmer
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Axel
Tuanzebe
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Dara
O'Shea
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Cameron
Burgess
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Conor
Townsend
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Sam
Morsy
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Jens
Cajuste
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Ben
Johnson
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Nathan
Broadhead
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Julio
Enciso
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Liam
Delap
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Leif
Davis
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Jaden
Philogene
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Conor
Chaplin
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Jack
Taylor
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
George
Hirst
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
José
Sá
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Matt
Doherty
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Emmanuel
Agbadou
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Toti
Gomes
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Nelson
Semedo
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Joao
Gomes
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
André
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Rayan
Aït-Nouri
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Marshall
Munetsi
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Jean-Ricner
Bellegarde
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Jørgen
Strand Larsen
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Santiago
Bueno
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Nasser
Djiga
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Rodrigo
Gomes
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Pablo
Sarabia
Referee
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Match Rating
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Your Ipswich Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers Match Reports
orfordbuoy
added 17:25 - Apr 5
ok, so Morsy got the block, but he doesn't intercept, tackle or pass the ball forward. He doesn't pick himself, mind and he wasn't the only poor performer.
0
Eeyore
added 17:35 - Apr 5
Absolute rubbish orfordbuoy. Morsy has been fantastic this season. He’s a scape goat for the idiots who don’t actually watch the matches. Fools look at age and the fact that he hasn’t played in the prem. There is a reason why he is picked ahead of others. If we had 10 Sam Morsys, we are still in the prem.
1
orfordbuoy
added 17:38 - Apr 5
yeah, eeyore, I've had a few drinks as well.
0
Eeyore
added 17:42 - Apr 5
The reason we lose is that the players cannot do what McKenna wants which is to keep attacking and get the second goal. We did it last season but they can’t do it this season. Quality is opposition is probably main factor. Other factor is our lack of wingers due to injuries. McKenna has done an amazing job. Hope we can keep him. Players have done their best. I can’t fault anyone. Blame Morsy? Don’t be f***ing stupid. He will earn a packet in Saudi next season and he has earned every penny of it. He never stops running and can be proud of what he has contributed this season.
2
Eeyore
added 17:43 - Apr 5
Which is why you are talking rubbish
0
orfordbuoy
added 17:45 - Apr 5
not blaming Morsy, eyeore, just pointing out all the things he doesn't do and why our midfield is so poor (and pourous) Compare him to Cajuste or his counterparts and it's not a good look.
0
orfordbuoy
added 17:46 - Apr 5
porous
0
runningout
added 18:21 - Apr 5
I may have been expecting more. Onwards!!
0
About Us
Contact Us
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Cookies
Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025