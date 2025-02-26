Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Andre Onana ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Matthijs de Ligt ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Harry Maguire ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Leny Yoro ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Diogo Dalot ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Manuel Ugarte ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Bruno Fernandes ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Patrick Dorgu ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joshua Zirkzee ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alejandro Garnacho ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Rasmus Højlund ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Noussair Mazraoui ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Carlos Casemiro ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Victor Lindelof ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Christian Eriksen ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alex Palmer ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Axel Tuanzebe ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dara O'Shea ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jacob Greaves ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jaden Philogene ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sam Morsy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jens Cajuste ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Leif Davis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Omari Hutchinson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Clarke ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Liam Delap ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Nathan Broadhead ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Taylor ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ben Johnson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sammie Szmodics ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Hirst

Your Manchester United v Ipswich Town Match Reports Lightningboy added 22:04 - Feb 26



KM #3



Eeyore added 22:04 - Feb 26



Utterly clueless performance in the second half. We just had no idea. Philogene was awful again - Ignore the lucky goals. We failed to punish an awful team with 10 men. We came out in the second half playing lazy football as if they thought it was going to be easy. Then having conceded yet another set piece by giving away yet another unnecessary corner, we just played the ball back and forth across the pitch for the rest of the half. You could see they had no plan and no idea what to do to break down the ten men. Philogene and Tuanzebe were pure comedy just playing it back and forth between each other. Philogene would do a few of those pointless jerky things, give it back to Tuanzebe who would gave it straight back for more comedy stationary step overs. The Utd defenders could have brought a teapot on and poured each other a cuppa. Any other team would have murdered Man U tonight.

2



Eeyore added 22:06 - Feb 26



Do lucky goals merit a higher rating?



Eeyore added 22:08 - Feb 26



We have a £20 million winger who has, as yet, not managed to beat anybody. He can't defend well either. He has no ideas and looks like he doesn't want the ball sometimes.



orfordbuoy added 22:14 - Feb 26



Painful 2nd half. McKenna said we would get better as the season progressed. We looked clueless.



philpott2 added 22:32 - Feb 26



Well that was rubbish...again.

No pace moving the ball through midfield.

Davis offered nothing going forward, and just a couple of decent defensive moments was all.....arrived a half hour late for much of it. Corners just terrible.

Greaves saw a lot of the ball but defensively poor

Nobody attacks the ball when it's in the air, been whingeing about that for a number of years.

Cajuste is our best central midfielder, but he's not quick.

Clarke getting better.

I was crying out for Taylor to replace Morsy and to get Broadhead in....but Broady went central so didn't see the ball. Geez, he needs to be left wing, getting the ball in space and running at and past players.

So darn frustrating watching ITFC, with the same weaknesses and failings as we've had since lord KM arrived. Can't defend set pieces and don't defend very well at all, don't move the ball from back to front with any intention!!




