Manchester United 3 v 2 Ipswich Town
FA Premier League
Wednesday, 26th February 2025 Kick-off 19:30

Andre Onana
Matthijs de Ligt
Harry Maguire
Leny Yoro
Diogo Dalot
Manuel Ugarte
Bruno Fernandes
Patrick Dorgu
Joshua Zirkzee
Alejandro Garnacho
Rasmus Højlund
Noussair Mazraoui
Carlos Casemiro
Victor Lindelof
Christian Eriksen
Alex Palmer
Axel Tuanzebe
Dara O'Shea
Jacob Greaves
Jaden Philogene
Sam Morsy
Jens Cajuste
Leif Davis
Omari Hutchinson
Jack Clarke
Liam Delap
Nathan Broadhead
Jack Taylor
Ben Johnson
Sammie Szmodics
George Hirst

Your Manchester United v Ipswich Town Match Reports

Lightningboy added 22:04 - Feb 26

KM #3
Eeyore added 22:04 - Feb 26

Utterly clueless performance in the second half. We just had no idea. Philogene was awful again - Ignore the lucky goals. We failed to punish an awful team with 10 men. We came out in the second half playing lazy football as if they thought it was going to be easy. Then having conceded yet another set piece by giving away yet another unnecessary corner, we just played the ball back and forth across the pitch for the rest of the half. You could see they had no plan and no idea what to do to break down the ten men. Philogene and Tuanzebe were pure comedy just playing it back and forth between each other. Philogene would do a few of those pointless jerky things, give it back to Tuanzebe who would gave it straight back for more comedy stationary step overs. The Utd defenders could have brought a teapot on and poured each other a cuppa. Any other team would have murdered Man U tonight.
Eeyore added 22:06 - Feb 26

Do lucky goals merit a higher rating?
Eeyore added 22:08 - Feb 26

We have a £20 million winger who has, as yet, not managed to beat anybody. He can’t defend well either. He has no ideas and looks like he doesn’t want the ball sometimes.
orfordbuoy added 22:14 - Feb 26

Painful 2nd half. McKenna said we would get better as the season progressed. We looked clueless.
philpott2 added 22:32 - Feb 26

Well that was rubbish...again.
No pace moving the ball through midfield.
Davis offered nothing going forward, and just a couple of decent defensive moments was all.....arrived a half hour late for much of it. Corners just terrible.
Greaves saw a lot of the ball but defensively poor
Nobody attacks the ball when it's in the air, been whingeing about that for a number of years.
Cajuste is our best central midfielder, but he's not quick.
Clarke getting better.
I was crying out for Taylor to replace Morsy and to get Broadhead in....but Broady went central so didn't see the ball. Geez, he needs to be left wing, getting the ball in space and running at and past players.
So darn frustrating watching ITFC, with the same weaknesses and failings as we've had since lord KM arrived. Can't defend set pieces and don't defend very well at all, don't move the ball from back to front with any intention!!
