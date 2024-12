Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Arijanet Muric ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Harry Clarke ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dara O'Shea ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jacob Greaves ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Leif Davis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sam Morsy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jens Cajuste ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wes Burns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Omari Hutchinson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Clarke ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Liam Delap ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ali Al-Hamadi ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Nathan Broadhead ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Taylor ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dean Henderson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Marc Guehi ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Maxence Lacroix ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Trevoh Chalobah ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tyrick Mitchell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cheick Doucoure ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Will Hughes ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Daniel Muñoz ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Eberechi Eze ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ismaila Sarr ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jean-Philippe Mateta ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Justin Devenny ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jefferson Lerma ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Edward Nketiah ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Chris Richards

Your Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace Match Reports aljames added 21:50 - Dec 3



Disappointing display. Palace deservedly the better side. Town seemed unable to break down the Palace rearguard. Midfield worked hard, Morsy as usual impressed. Defensively OK but unless we start moving the ball forward quicker & get more men around Delap when we mount attacks how are we ever going to score the goals needed to win games? 3



Eeyore added 21:51 - Dec 3



Palace stopped our attacking players very effectively so were tactically superior. There seemed to be no space in final third.

Quiet game for Hutchinson and Cajuste.

Morsy magnificent again. Defence did well. Al-Hamadi looked good off the bench. Taylor also did OK. Perhaps Szmodics should have come on rather than Chaplin?

Harry Clarke had a decent game.

0



Eeyore added 21:55 - Dec 3



How can Cajuste have a higher rating on here than Morsy? Please don‘t rate if you didn’t watch it. -1



grinch added 22:15 - Dec 3



cajuste was better than morsy. To easy to just play back and sideways all the time cajuste pushes town forward. Also embarrased about the arm band poor show from Morsy if you wont wear it let others wear it. Wrong team tonight Palace were poor there for taking and we had no answer with the team put out so dissapointed and manager must take blame tonight. Broadhead needed longer and why no sammy poor poor poor -2



runningout added 22:27 - Dec 3



all a bit meh -1