Your Bristol City v Ipswich Town Match Reports philpott2 added 22:13 - Sep 30



Having just watched the two goals in the Derby V Charlton game, James Bree and Matt Clarke being two players that have played for the Town is exactly what we are missing right now. Taking a shot early and someone willing to attack the ball with a header (& he does it defensively as well).



Today was ok, but too pedestrian for me, weak / slow passes, with Town players having to wait for the ball to arrive, then pass it backwards and sideways, ensuring Bristol City all got back before trying again.

Jack Clarke was lively though, was probably our strongest performer. 2



Broadbent23 added 22:57 - Sep 30



This was going to be a tough match. Both sides pressed when the opportunity happened. Bristol probably had the edge. The draw was fair. Promotion still on for both sides. 0



Pilgrimblue added 23:18 - Sep 30



At this rate we’ve not a chance of getting in top 6.

We were outmuscled by an average team and once again we offered no attacking play that was likely to lead to any goals in open play.

Our free kicks and corners are dreadful! It’s no surprise that so many of last seasons squad aren’t good enough even at this level. Having sold our best and allowed players like Burgess to leave it’s no wonder we’re struggling. As for Akpong and McAteer they’ve been terrible signings so roll on New Year. 0



