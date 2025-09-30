|philpott2 added 22:13 - Sep 30
Having just watched the two goals in the Derby V Charlton game, James Bree and Matt Clarke being two players that have played for the Town is exactly what we are missing right now. Taking a shot early and someone willing to attack the ball with a header (& he does it defensively as well).
Today was ok, but too pedestrian for me, weak / slow passes, with Town players having to wait for the ball to arrive, then pass it backwards and sideways, ensuring Bristol City all got back before trying again.
Jack Clarke was lively though, was probably our strongest performer.