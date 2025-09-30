Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Bristol City 1 v 1 Ipswich Town
EFL Championship
Tuesday, 30th September 2025 Kick-off 19:45

Radek Vítek
George Tanner
Rob Dickie
Robert Atkinson
Ross McCrorie
Adam Randell
Zak Vyner
Neto Borges
Scott Twine
Anis Mehmeti
Emil Jacobsen
Mark Sykes
Yu Hirakawa
Sinclair Armstrong
Haydon Roberts
Alex Palmer
Darnell Furlong
Dara O'Shea
Jacob Greaves
Leif Davis
Azor Matusiwa
Marcelino Nunez
Kasey McAteer
Chuba Akpom
Jack Clarke
Iván Azón
Jens Cajuste
Jaden Philogene
George Hirst
Sammie Szmodics
Sindre Walle Egeli

Referee 
Match Rating 


Your Bristol City v Ipswich Town Match Reports

philpott2 added 22:13 - Sep 30

Having just watched the two goals in the Derby V Charlton game, James Bree and Matt Clarke being two players that have played for the Town is exactly what we are missing right now. Taking a shot early and someone willing to attack the ball with a header (& he does it defensively as well).

Today was ok, but too pedestrian for me, weak / slow passes, with Town players having to wait for the ball to arrive, then pass it backwards and sideways, ensuring Bristol City all got back before trying again.
Jack Clarke was lively though, was probably our strongest performer.
2


Broadbent23 added 22:57 - Sep 30

This was going to be a tough match. Both sides pressed when the opportunity happened. Bristol probably had the edge. The draw was fair. Promotion still on for both sides.
0


Pilgrimblue added 23:18 - Sep 30

At this rate we’ve not a chance of getting in top 6.
We were outmuscled by an average team and once again we offered no attacking play that was likely to lead to any goals in open play.
Our free kicks and corners are dreadful! It’s no surprise that so many of last seasons squad aren’t good enough even at this level. Having sold our best and allowed players like Burgess to leave it’s no wonder we’re struggling. As for Akpong and McAteer they’ve been terrible signings so roll on New Year.
0






