timleatham added 17:15 - Oct 31



Well done Town on a very gritty win. Crewe were way better than us in the first half and Holy kept us in the game with some good saves - one in particular being exceptional. However second half was fairly even as we got better with Bishop making some great driving runs. Hawkins hold up play second half was much better and he took his headed goal really well. However why did Lambert them take him off and bring on Jackson? We were very much holding on for the last 15 minutes. Another strange substitution to take off Bishop who was playing well. Thought Wolfenden had a really strong game and McGuinness was very assured and steady. Three points and top of the league so time to celebrate!! 0



Pilgrimblue added 17:29 - Oct 31



Our young defenders were immense against a good team. Holy did well but judge for me isn't good enough and now that Jackson is back I'd keep Sears on the bench/

I guess that Bishop was rested early with next game coming so soon. 0