Your Ipswich Town v Blackpool Match Reports NormEmerges added 17:30 - Feb 6



Much more like it - fast zippy interchanges with purpose. On another day I'd worry that two gilt-edged chances went begging, and we are still capable of lapses in defence, but overall a really positive performance. If we played like that every week we'd still be in the mix. 3



Stourbridgeblue added 17:35 - Feb 6



Plenty of positives today. It doesn't make up for the rest of the season but I'll enjoy today (until Tuesday) -1



brushhand added 17:37 - Feb 6



played well, better movement, more positive going forward,better closing down.

mathesson ,parrot made good debut, better shape to midfield.

a refreshing change to watch team going forward and create chances.

1



Buryblue78 added 17:43 - Feb 6



Enjoyable game all round

Well played lads

Remember when Mick used to say 2-0 is a dangerous score

Well what a crock of sh*t

Could and maybe should have been 4-0

Twice as dangerous?

11 players with energy and pace

That type of endeavour is what I've wished for for years

Parrott played well on debut

Sears playing fairly centrally most of the time

Still couldn't hit a pigs arse with a banjo but you can't have everything at once

Happy Saturday evening for a change

COYB

0



RobsonWark added 17:45 - Feb 6



We need to start with the team that started today for every game. They will get even more better playing regularly together. 0



