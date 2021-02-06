Quantcast
Ipswich Town 2 v 0 Blackpool
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 6th February 2021 Kick-off 15:00

Tomas Holy
Luke Matheson
Luke Woolfenden
Mark McGuinness
Myles Kenlock
Flynn Downes
Alan Judge
Andre Dozzell
Luke Thomas
Troy Parrott
Freddie Sears
Gwion Edwards
James Norwood
Josh Harrop
Chris Maxwell
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel
Marvin Ekpiteta
Jordan Thorniley
James Husband
Mattie Virtue
Kevin Stewart
Kenny Dougall
Sulley Kaikai
Elliot Embleton
Jerry Yates
Demetri Mitchell
Grant Ward
Jack Simms
Luke Garbutt
Beryly Lubala

Your Ipswich Town v Blackpool Match Reports

NormEmerges added 17:30 - Feb 6

Much more like it - fast zippy interchanges with purpose. On another day I'd worry that two gilt-edged chances went begging, and we are still capable of lapses in defence, but overall a really positive performance. If we played like that every week we'd still be in the mix.
3


Stourbridgeblue added 17:35 - Feb 6

Plenty of positives today. It doesn't make up for the rest of the season but I'll enjoy today (until Tuesday)
-1


brushhand added 17:37 - Feb 6

played well, better movement, more positive going forward,better closing down.
mathesson ,parrot made good debut, better shape to midfield.
a refreshing change to watch team going forward and create chances.
1


Buryblue78 added 17:43 - Feb 6

Enjoyable game all round
Well played lads
Remember when Mick used to say 2-0 is a dangerous score
Well what a crock of sh*t
Could and maybe should have been 4-0
Twice as dangerous?
11 players with energy and pace
That type of endeavour is what I've wished for for years
Parrott played well on debut
Sears playing fairly centrally most of the time
Still couldn't hit a pigs arse with a banjo but you can't have everything at once
Happy Saturday evening for a change
COYB
0


RobsonWark added 17:45 - Feb 6

We need to start with the team that started today for every game. They will get even more better playing regularly together.
0


