Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Tomas Holy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Chambers ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Mark McGuinness ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Stephen Ward ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alan Judge ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Brett McGavin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Emyr Huws ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Keanan Bennetts ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Norwood ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Freddie Sears ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Lankester ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Oliver Hawkins ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Matt Ingram ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Josh Emmanuel ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jacob Greaves ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Reece Burke ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Callum Elder ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Regan Slater ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Honeyman ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Richard Smallwood ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Mallik Wilks ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Josh Magennis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Hakeeb Adelakun ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lewie Coyle ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tom Eaves ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Scott ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Martin Samuelsen ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alfie Jones

Referee ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Match Rating ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10



Your Ipswich Town v Hull City Match Reports heathen66 added 21:14 - Nov 24



PL tactically has no clue.

Were lucky Saturday and just does the same thing week after week and hopes it turns out better.

Needed to play 4-4-2 or 3-5-2 but just stuck with the same old 4-5-1 (2-7-1) and hoped.

Hull won at a canter 4



Woolfenthen added 21:28 - Nov 24



Who gave Alan Judge more than 1?? 0



Pilgrimblue added 21:34 - Nov 24



Shame we cant mark Lambert as I'd give him 2 and that's being generous. His system isn't working and players don't know what they're doing.

It's a waste of talent and will leave us in L1 for another year. 0



brushhand added 21:35 - Nov 24



ABSOLUTE SHAMBLES 0