Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Portsmouth 2 v 1 Ipswich Town
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 20th March 2021 Kick-off 13:00

Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes.

Craig MacGillivray
James Bolton
Jack Whatmough
Sean Raggett
Lee Brown
Marcus Harness
Tom Naylor
Andy Cannon
Ronan Curtis
Ryan Williams
Jordi Hiwula-Mayifuila
Ben Close
Michael Jacobs
Tomas Holy
Luke Chambers
Aristote Nsiala
James Wilson
Stephen Ward
Teddy Bishop
Andre Dozzell
Gwion Edwards
Alan Judge
Keanan Bennetts
James Norwood
Kayden Jackson
Kane Vincent-Young
Armando Dobra
Troy Parrott

Referee 
Match Rating 


Your Portsmouth v Ipswich Town Match Reports

Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 15:07 - Mar 20

The ref had a good game. Norwood ran his socks off. Dozell had moments. Too many were invisible for long stretches, and if you switch off the team gets punished (and we did). No creativity or passion from our side.
0


nolanfanips added 15:14 - Mar 20

Another spineless display. No passion and desire. Norwood had a lack of service apart for the goal. Another £10 down the drain!
0


PositivelyPortman added 15:19 - Mar 20

Apart from Norwood, the whole team are so weak and ineffectual.
What happened to the new manager bounce with our club?
1


Pessimist added 15:35 - Mar 20

Good first-half performance by Town but once again, once we took the lead we took our foot off the gas.
Nice to see Kane Vincent-Young back in the mix, but that was about the only bright spot of another very disappointing season. Five games in under Cook, and we are rapidly going backwards.

Three defeats, one draw and one narrow win are all we have got to show for the scousers reign. At the moment, he is heading towards that inevitable record set by Paul Hurst as having the shortest employ in our history! He may now think that this job is rotten to the core!



-1


Stourbridgeblue added 15:36 - Mar 20

1st half good, 2nd half MEH
0


BlueySwede added 15:52 - Mar 20

Not THAT bad that some imply, but sadly not good enough. Eith defending as when Pompey scored their winner we are not making it very hard for ourselves.
0


TractorFrog added 16:08 - Mar 20

Chambers wasn't that bad. Very unfair that he is rated so low.
0


About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021