Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Craig MacGillivray ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Bolton ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Whatmough ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sean Raggett ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lee Brown ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Marcus Harness ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tom Naylor ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Andy Cannon ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ronan Curtis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ryan Williams ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jordi Hiwula-Mayifuila ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ben Close ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Michael Jacobs ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tomas Holy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Chambers ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aristote Nsiala ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Wilson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Stephen Ward ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Teddy Bishop ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Andre Dozzell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gwion Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alan Judge ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Keanan Bennetts ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Norwood ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kane Vincent-Young ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Armando Dobra ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Troy Parrott

Referee ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Match Rating ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10



Your Portsmouth v Ipswich Town Match Reports Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 15:07 - Mar 20



The ref had a good game. Norwood ran his socks off. Dozell had moments. Too many were invisible for long stretches, and if you switch off the team gets punished (and we did). No creativity or passion from our side. 0



nolanfanips added 15:14 - Mar 20



Another spineless display. No passion and desire. Norwood had a lack of service apart for the goal. Another £10 down the drain! 0



PositivelyPortman added 15:19 - Mar 20



Apart from Norwood, the whole team are so weak and ineffectual.

What happened to the new manager bounce with our club? 1



Pessimist added 15:35 - Mar 20



Good first-half performance by Town but once again, once we took the lead we took our foot off the gas.

Nice to see Kane Vincent-Young back in the mix, but that was about the only bright spot of another very disappointing season. Five games in under Cook, and we are rapidly going backwards.



Three defeats, one draw and one narrow win are all we have got to show for the scousers reign. At the moment, he is heading towards that inevitable record set by Paul Hurst as having the shortest employ in our history! He may now think that this job is rotten to the core!







-1



Stourbridgeblue added 15:36 - Mar 20



1st half good, 2nd half MEH 0



BlueySwede added 15:52 - Mar 20



Not THAT bad that some imply, but sadly not good enough. Eith defending as when Pompey scored their winner we are not making it very hard for ourselves. 0



TractorFrog added 16:08 - Mar 20



Chambers wasn't that bad. Very unfair that he is rated so low. 0



