Portsmouth 2
v
1 Ipswich Town
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 20th March 2021 Kick-off 13:00
Preview
Selector
Predictions
Ground
Report
Ratings
Reaction
Table
H2H
Gallery
Rate Players
Display Ratings
Season Summary
My Ratings
Voting is
OPEN
. Click
here
to submit your votes.
Craig
MacGillivray
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
James
Bolton
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Jack
Whatmough
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Sean
Raggett
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Lee
Brown
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Marcus
Harness
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Tom
Naylor
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Andy
Cannon
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Ronan
Curtis
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Ryan
Williams
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Jordi
Hiwula-Mayifuila
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Ben
Close
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Michael
Jacobs
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Tomas
Holy
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Luke
Chambers
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Aristote
Nsiala
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
James
Wilson
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Stephen
Ward
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Teddy
Bishop
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Andre
Dozzell
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Gwion
Edwards
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Alan
Judge
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Keanan
Bennetts
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
James
Norwood
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Kayden
Jackson
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Kane
Vincent-Young
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Armando
Dobra
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Troy
Parrott
Referee
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Match Rating
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Your Portsmouth v Ipswich Town Match Reports
Tractor_Boy_in_HK
added 15:07 - Mar 20
The ref had a good game. Norwood ran his socks off. Dozell had moments. Too many were invisible for long stretches, and if you switch off the team gets punished (and we did). No creativity or passion from our side.
0
nolanfanips
added 15:14 - Mar 20
Another spineless display. No passion and desire. Norwood had a lack of service apart for the goal. Another £10 down the drain!
0
PositivelyPortman
added 15:19 - Mar 20
Apart from Norwood, the whole team are so weak and ineffectual.
What happened to the new manager bounce with our club?
1
Pessimist
added 15:35 - Mar 20
Good first-half performance by Town but once again, once we took the lead we took our foot off the gas.
Nice to see Kane Vincent-Young back in the mix, but that was about the only bright spot of another very disappointing season. Five games in under Cook, and we are rapidly going backwards.
Three defeats, one draw and one narrow win are all we have got to show for the scousers reign. At the moment, he is heading towards that inevitable record set by Paul Hurst as having the shortest employ in our history! He may now think that this job is rotten to the core!
-1
Stourbridgeblue
added 15:36 - Mar 20
1st half good, 2nd half MEH
0
BlueySwede
added 15:52 - Mar 20
Not THAT bad that some imply, but sadly not good enough. Eith defending as when Pompey scored their winner we are not making it very hard for ourselves.
0
TractorFrog
added 16:08 - Mar 20
Chambers wasn't that bad. Very unfair that he is rated so low.
0
