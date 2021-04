Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Jay Lynch ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gabriel Osho ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Eoghan O'Connell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Haydon Roberts ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jimmy Keohane ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Grant ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Oliver Rathbone ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Shaughnessy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Matt Done ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jake Beesley ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kwadwo Baah ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Stephen Dooley ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alex Newby ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tomas Holy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aristote Nsiala ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Chambers ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gwion Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Andre Dozzell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Teddy Bishop ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Stephen Ward ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alan Judge ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Troy Parrott ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aaron Drinan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Myles Kenlock ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Oliver Hawkins ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Josh Harrop ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Armando Dobra

Referee ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Match Rating ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10



Your Rochdale v Ipswich Town Match Reports NormEmerges added 17:11 - Apr 5



A dire dreary game that had nil-nil all over it from start to finish. Two very poor sides, if anything Rochdale deserved it more. I don't recall us having a single shot on target; indeed I struggle to remember more than a couple of shots at all. No pass and move, mostly just hoof it up field. Sorry, but forget the play-offs.

2



Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 17:13 - Apr 5



Feckkkkkkkk! 0



PositivelyPortman added 17:18 - Apr 5



If I could snap my fingers and this poxy season was all over, I’d do it instantly.

Absolutely sick to death of this bunch of w@nkers ruining our club. 1



Bert added 17:23 - Apr 5



Yet again, the referee gets more votes than any of our players.Just about some up the lack of quality in the whole squad. 0



roysboys added 17:26 - Apr 5



Positives for me were Woolfenden and Hawkins. The rest huffed and puffed but didn't blow anything down. Again we made a lowly team look good and they play the type of football Cook is looking for from us. 0