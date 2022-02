Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Christian Walton ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Janoi Donacien ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Edmundson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wes Burns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Samy Morsy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tom Carroll ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dominic Thompson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Bersant Celina ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joe Pigott ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Macauley Bonne ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kane Vincent-Young ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Owen Evans ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Charlie Raglan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Mattie Pollock ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lewis Freestone ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Matty Blair ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Elliott Bonds ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Charlie Colkett ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aaron Ramsey ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Reece Hutchinson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alfie May ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Andy Williams ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sean Long ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Callum Wright ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ben Williams

Your Ipswich Town v Cheltenham Town Match Reports Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 21:57 - Feb 22



Blimey! Some pretty low ratings at the moment for a team that played some excellent football first half and good football in the second. We were never going to win every match. Keep the faith. 4



timleatham added 22:18 - Feb 22



Frustrating result!! We dominated first half and really needed to score then. Quite a few good chances but not enough troubled the keeper. Cheltenham managed to frustrate Town in second half and saw more of the game and created a couple of decent chances at the end. I think we needed Bonne or Piggott up front from the start with Jackson on one side. Celina had a really good first half but was less effective in second half. Wolfenden gets my MOM. Dominant display at the back and good distribution and one good header that went just wide. 0