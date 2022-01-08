Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Jamie Cumming ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ryan Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Max Ehmer ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Rhys Bennett ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 David Tutonda ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Stuart O'Keefe ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Daniel Phillips ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Tucker ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Mustapha Carayol ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Robbie McKenzie ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Vadaine Oliver ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Thomas Dickson-Peters ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Daniel Lloyd-McGoldrick ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Christian Walton ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Janoi Donacien ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Edmundson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wes Burns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lee Evans ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Samy Morsy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Matt Penney ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sone Aluko ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Macauley Bonne ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Norwood ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joe Pigott ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin

Your Gillingham v Ipswich Town Match Reports NormEmerges added 17:07 - Jan 8



Thoroughly entertaining and dominant display against a very poor Gillingham side. The midfield really ran the show, and each of the first half goals was very well worked, worthy of a higher league. Where was this side when we played Barrow? Everybody played well, hard to single anyone out. What a tonic that was! 4



Bluesky added 17:37 - Jan 8



What a contrast to previous performances. Flowing, constructive, exciting, proficient. 2



ITFC_Singapore added 17:38 - Jan 8



Evans and Morsy outstanding in midfield. Aluko excellent as well. Great 90 minute performance up there with the 45 minutes at Portsmouth and Wycombe. 1



Buryblue78 added 18:06 - Jan 8



Great performance

Never let them get a foothold in the game

Unlike many previous games over last few years where we've lowered our level to theres or given them any respect before they've earned it we went for the jugular from the off

Players all wanted the ball with the confidence that others were moving into space to receive it

So much evidence of KMcK getting his messages across during last 10 days in training and players buying into it

Well done all including the 2000 and Macauly Bonne who wanted to be in there with them once he'd come off

Looking forward to rest of season

We can be this seasons Blackpool 0



