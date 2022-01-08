Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Gillingham 0 v 4 Ipswich Town
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 8th January 2022 Kick-off 15:00

Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes.

Jamie Cumming
Ryan Jackson
Max Ehmer
Rhys Bennett
David Tutonda
Stuart O'Keefe
Daniel Phillips
Jack Tucker
Mustapha Carayol
Robbie McKenzie
Vadaine Oliver
Thomas Dickson-Peters
Daniel Lloyd-McGoldrick
Christian Walton
Janoi Donacien
Luke Woolfenden
George Edmundson
Wes Burns
Lee Evans
Samy Morsy
Matt Penney
Sone Aluko
Macauley Bonne
James Norwood
Joe Pigott
Kayden Jackson
Conor Chaplin

Referee 
Match Rating 


Your Gillingham v Ipswich Town Match Reports

NormEmerges added 17:07 - Jan 8

Thoroughly entertaining and dominant display against a very poor Gillingham side. The midfield really ran the show, and each of the first half goals was very well worked, worthy of a higher league. Where was this side when we played Barrow? Everybody played well, hard to single anyone out. What a tonic that was!
4


Bluesky added 17:37 - Jan 8

What a contrast to previous performances. Flowing, constructive, exciting, proficient.
2


ITFC_Singapore added 17:38 - Jan 8

Evans and Morsy outstanding in midfield. Aluko excellent as well. Great 90 minute performance up there with the 45 minutes at Portsmouth and Wycombe.
1


Buryblue78 added 18:06 - Jan 8

Great performance
Never let them get a foothold in the game
Unlike many previous games over last few years where we've lowered our level to theres or given them any respect before they've earned it we went for the jugular from the off
Players all wanted the ball with the confidence that others were moving into space to receive it
So much evidence of KMcK getting his messages across during last 10 days in training and players buying into it
Well done all including the 2000 and Macauly Bonne who wanted to be in there with them once he'd come off
Looking forward to rest of season
We can be this seasons Blackpool
0


Buryblue78 added 18:08 - Jan 8

Great performance
Never let them get a foothold in the game
Unlike many previous games over last few years where we've lowered our level to theres or given them any respect before they've earned it we went for the jugular from the off
Players all wanted the ball with the confidence that others were moving into space to receive it
So much evidence of KMcK getting his messages across during last 10 days in training and players buying into it
Well done all including the 2000 and Macauly Bonne who wanted to be in there with them once he'd come off
Looking forward to rest of season
We can be this seasons Blackpool
0


About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2022