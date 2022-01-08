By continuing to use the site, you agree to our use of
cookies
and to abide by our
Terms and Conditions
.
We in turn value your personal details in accordance with our
Privacy Policy
.
Please
log in
or
register
. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Home
News
Forum
Interactive
Prediction League
Chat
Team Selector
League Calculator
Ground Guide
Questionnaire
TWTD on Twitter
TWTD on Facebook
Multimedia
Highlights
Ipswich Town
Championship
League One
League Two
Podcasts
Ipswich Town
Life's a Pitch
Blue Monday
Ipswich Fanzone
Naked Football Show
General Football
Blogs
Polls
Fixtures
Stats
Squad
Tables
Club
ITFC.co.uk
ITFC Club Shop
ITFC Tickets
ITFC Supporters' Club
Live Scores
Betting
Shop
Classifieds
Ipswich Autographs
Ipswich Programmes
Ipswich Shirts
Ipswich Scarves
Toffs Retro Shirts
Tickets
Ipswich Regent
Ipswich Corn Exchange
Gillingham 0
v
4 Ipswich Town
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 8th January 2022 Kick-off 15:00
Preview
Selector
Predictions
Ground
Report
Ratings
Reaction
Table
H2H
Gallery
Rate Players
Display Ratings
Season Summary
My Ratings
Voting is
OPEN
. Click
here
to submit your votes.
Jamie
Cumming
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Ryan
Jackson
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Max
Ehmer
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Rhys
Bennett
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
David
Tutonda
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Stuart
O'Keefe
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Daniel
Phillips
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Jack
Tucker
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Mustapha
Carayol
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Robbie
McKenzie
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Vadaine
Oliver
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Thomas
Dickson-Peters
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Daniel
Lloyd-McGoldrick
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Christian
Walton
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Janoi
Donacien
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Luke
Woolfenden
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
George
Edmundson
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Wes
Burns
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Lee
Evans
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Samy
Morsy
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Matt
Penney
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Sone
Aluko
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Macauley
Bonne
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
James
Norwood
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Joe
Pigott
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Kayden
Jackson
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Conor
Chaplin
Referee
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Match Rating
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Your Gillingham v Ipswich Town Match Reports
NormEmerges
added 17:07 - Jan 8
Thoroughly entertaining and dominant display against a very poor Gillingham side. The midfield really ran the show, and each of the first half goals was very well worked, worthy of a higher league. Where was this side when we played Barrow? Everybody played well, hard to single anyone out. What a tonic that was!
4
Bluesky
added 17:37 - Jan 8
What a contrast to previous performances. Flowing, constructive, exciting, proficient.
2
ITFC_Singapore
added 17:38 - Jan 8
Evans and Morsy outstanding in midfield. Aluko excellent as well. Great 90 minute performance up there with the 45 minutes at Portsmouth and Wycombe.
1
Buryblue78
added 18:06 - Jan 8
Great performance
Never let them get a foothold in the game
Unlike many previous games over last few years where we've lowered our level to theres or given them any respect before they've earned it we went for the jugular from the off
Players all wanted the ball with the confidence that others were moving into space to receive it
So much evidence of KMcK getting his messages across during last 10 days in training and players buying into it
Well done all including the 2000 and Macauly Bonne who wanted to be in there with them once he'd come off
Looking forward to rest of season
We can be this seasons Blackpool
0
Buryblue78
added 18:08 - Jan 8
Great performance
Never let them get a foothold in the game
Unlike many previous games over last few years where we've lowered our level to theres or given them any respect before they've earned it we went for the jugular from the off
Players all wanted the ball with the confidence that others were moving into space to receive it
So much evidence of KMcK getting his messages across during last 10 days in training and players buying into it
Well done all including the 2000 and Macauly Bonne who wanted to be in there with them once he'd come off
Looking forward to rest of season
We can be this seasons Blackpool
0
About Us
Contact Us
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Cookies
Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2022