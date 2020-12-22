We Need to Go Back to the Past to Go Forwards



There have been some amazing news pieces recently from past players and current coaches and it really got me thinking about what is best for ITFC. I appreciate that not everyone who supports ITFC wants manager Paul Lambert out and in a pandemic, despite the money involved, it's not nice to see someone out of a job. However, with the uncertainty that the football season is going to be completed, or even if it is, in my opinion now is the perfect time to make a change. We have learnt over the years that the financial support Marcus Evans puts in to the club keeps us afloat and we can only appreciate that as otherwise we wouldn't have a club to support. However, we also know the level of investment isn't there that some other clubs enjoy. So here we are, injuries are resulting in Lambert having to use our youngsters and this is one of the cardinal rules of being a Town manager - you have to use our youth system. The problem is, it's not being used to its potential. We've seen footage of our U18s and U23s playing some really delightful attacking football. We've kept the ball and there is a flexibility in our approach which can be best described as George Burley football. Never fear the opponent, go out and do what you can, sometimes it won't happen, but don't stop trying. My concern is Lambert very recently came out and said he was advising our U18s coaches of certain aspects of their games, that he's keen for them to play in the same way as the first team, and that is a worrying thought. I remember him saying this in this <a href=https://www.twtd.co.uk/ipswich-town-news/35338/lambert-one-of-the-most-exciting-groups-of-young-players-i%E2%80%99ve-seen>interesting piece</a>: “They don’t play my way [at present]. We’ll try and implement it, sweep it right through and everybody has to go the same way as the first team." Look at the date of that, January 2019. If he's been trying to get the U18s to play his way and they still aren't, then surely it shows the lack of trust in his management, that Bryan Klug etc don't trust his methods on the best ways to develop our players, We don't want our youngsters keeping the ball without purpose, we want them to develop into players who want to succeed, take risks and play 'the Ipswich way'. All managerial appointments and changes are risky, but for me we are in League One, we're about to be more significantly affected by a wage cap, youth development is going to be a key ingredient in the progression or decline of this club. I personally don't trust Lambert with this, after all it took the media and supporters weeks of asking about Armando Dobra before he was selected, Brett McGavin has suddenly been showed the bench, yet we continue with the likes of Alan Judge. Then they are not being sent out with the right philosophy and thus their development will suffer and we as a club will go nowhere. <a href=https://www.twtd.co.uk/ipswich-town-news/39377/dyer-terry-butcher--what-a-guy!>As Kieron Dyer said</a>, players look up to Terry Butcher and Dyer himself knows the dark side of being a player in the spotlight. There is no better double act who could take our team on and use the players available to their best ability. Yes, Butcher hasn't had much luck with his management career, but as we've seen with Lambert and we saw with Burley when you don't have the perfect assistant, you will come unstuck. It's time for change, it's time to go back to go forwards.





